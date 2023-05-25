“We only see what we want to see; we only hear what we want to hear. Our belief system is just like a mirror.”
— Don Miguel Ruiz, spiritual teacher and author of “The Four Agreements”
Looking in the rearview mirror, I can still see April’s Earth Day. I can also see a clearcut and a select cut I pass every day on my way to school, which has caused me to think about the ironic intersection of timber harvests, Earth Day and spring renewal. (Commuting from Petoskey to Gaylord, I have two hours every day to ponder such things.) Since this column is all about perception, I’m wondering what you see when you look at a timber harvest? Do you see destruction, disrespect, greed? Do you see growth, renewal, sustainability? Do you see something good, something bad or maybe a bit of both? Be honest.
Where did that perception come from? There’s a good chance it came from Dr. Seuss! That’s right, every year in schools across America, on Earth Day we read the book “The Lorax.” You know the story — the greedy Once-ler cuts down all the truffula trees and basically ruins the planet. Interestingly, “The Lorax” was Theodore Geisel’s favorite book, written at the reflective age of 67 as he watched development threaten the natural spaces where he lived in La Jolla, California. The tree that inspired the truffula? It was a Monterey cypress that does, in fact, look like the beautiful, fuzzy pencil-top things you see in his book. Geisel called it like it is — he openly stated “The Lorax” is straight propaganda.
And it worked. Sort of. Problem is, we missed the message. Or should I say we got the wrong message? Millions of people walk away with the idea that cutting down trees is a bad thing when nothing could be farther from the truth. Geisel’s real message is about overdevelopment, which all of us here in northern Michigan get, and which all of us here in northern Michigan contribute to, in one way or another. However, his core message is about greed. I’m a perfect example. I have four, bolt-action deer hunting rifles that all do the same thing. I only use one of them. I still want more.
But back to the trees. Earth Day is celebrated in the spring because spring is a time of renewal and regrowth. Nothing promotes renewal and regrowth in a forest as much as sustainable logging. Trees are like any other living thing. They compete for resources like water, nutrients and sunlight. In his excellent (if somewhat controversial and out-there) book “The Secret Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben, a German forester explains how the leaves of some trees contain substances that are toxic to other tree species. When they drop, they essentially create a barbed-wire perimeter in the soil around the parent tree. Not that those toxins are necessarily needed, because most large trees simply starve their smaller counterparts out of existence by hogging all the sunlight in their dense canopies. An old forest becomes a park, minus the sidewalks and benches. An old forest is luxurious to walk through because it’s relatively sterile. For people, there’s nothing to trip over, push through or poke you in the face. Consequently, for animals, there’s nothing to eat and nowhere to hide. But it’s very neat and tidy.
What’s not neat and tidy is a timber harvest. When a forest is sustainably cut, old trees with commercial value for luxuries such as furniture, houses and toilet paper are removed while their branches are left behind to first protect the young saplings from deer who would unknowingly eat themselves out of house and home. Then those messy, tripping branches decompose back into the soil, their very nutrients providing nutrients for the young trees replacing them. At the same time, the removal of that one large tree creates a sun-filled smorgasbord for all the small plants below. And all those small plants and trees below provide a bud-and-leaf smorgasbord for mice, squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, grouse, songbirds and deer, which in turn provide a meat smorgasbord for bobcats, coyotes, owls, eagles, hawks and weasels who eat all the furred and feathered animals, who eat all the plants, who eat all the sun created by cutting down one, large tree.
I’m doing my best to explain it, but really, it’s the job of a professional forester — and sometimes even they have a hard time changing the perspective formed by “The Lorax.”
Boots Martell, a second-generation forester from Martell Forestry out of Gaylord, agreed. Martell helps landowners sustainably manage their forests from the Upper Peninsula all the way down to southern Michigan. He’s one of those kind, humble, knowledgeable people who others trust. He’s a soft-spoken bear who has a hard time saying no when landowners ask for his help. If he had mastered that skill, he might not have taken on my in-law’s small job in Petoskey. I’m glad he did. Like Dr. Seuss, he tells it like it is.
“There’s no such thing as a pretty timber harvest. I’ll be the first to admit that. And when people see that mess, the visual impact is what they take away. There is just such a negative connotation to trees being cut. It’s kind of like the disconnect people have with farming and knowing where their food comes from. People just aren’t informed about how forests grow and the reasons people cut trees.”
No one points to the corn harvest every fall as a sign of human greed and disrespect for the environment. And yet that is exactly what many of us do when we see a timber harvest. Since 1980, commercial timber harvest in Michigan has been outpaced by growth. This is not a situation of depleting a resource.
Not only can a forester give you perspective, he or she can also help you make a sustainable management plan for your land based on your goals. Equally important, the forester will work with a logger (the one who actually does the cutting) negotiate a fair price for your timber, and make sure you get paid for what is cut. As you work on that plan, Martell will help you realize you’ll be most successful if you let mother nature have a big say in it. Beware of all the beautiful pictures in the nursery catalogs that show you turning your jack pine sandbox into an apple orchard.
“What’s already growing on the property is really going to dictate what you can do with it. Mother nature knows what is going to grow the best.”
According to the Michigan Society of American Foresters, 63 percent of the state’s timberland acres are owned by 440,000 private landowners, with the average ownership being about 27 acres. By select or clear-cutting their land in a sustainable way, those landowners may be doing more to help animals in our environment than you or I realize.
So, the next time you look at a timber harvest, look carefully at the muddy ruts and the slash piles. If you do, you just might see renewal and regrowth. The truffula trees will come back on their own, benefiting a host of woodland species as long as we don’t put a parking lot or a new subdivision on top of them.
