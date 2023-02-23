Thirty-five years had passed since Bret and I hunted rabbits together. We had borrowed a decrepit beagle named Buck from my high school English teacher who said Buck just needed some exercise. And it was true. Buck’s body weight was at least 50 percent more than it should have been, and at the moment it was crushing Bret’s legs as he held him on his lap. But what Buck really needed was a bath. So badly, in fact, that despite the 25-degree February day, we drove with the windows rolled down in my little 4-cylinder, 2wd single-cab Chevy S10 that passed as a “truck” to an 18-year-old boy.
Looks and smell aside, Buck performed. He pushed, albeit slowly, both cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hares through the swamps of Partridge Point. With his deep baritone voice, and the fact we could walk twice as fast as he could run, we always knew where Buck was headed, so it wasn’t hard to cut the rabbits off at the pass. But like northern Navy SEALs who adapt and overcome, these Lake Huron shoreline rabbits quickly learned to cross the paved road bordering the point’s wilderness perimeter and shelter among the bushes of the vacation homes surrounding it. It was downright embarrassing as our beagle trudged through people’s ornamental shrubbery announcing his presence to most of Alpena.
So, when Bret invited me to hunt rabbits with him, his father Ward, and his dear friend Dan Stilson, nothing could have made me happier. Technically, we wouldn’t be hunting rabbits. We were headed to the eastern Upper Peninsula to hunt snowshoe hares, the big white guys with what appears to be lambswool on their feet.
In northern Michigan, we have both rabbits and hares, but the differences are striking, perhaps the most important one being that cottontail rabbits keep their brown coat year-round, but snowshoe hares turn white in the winter. Rabbits burrow underground, but hares do not. Because of the fact that hares can’t escape into a hole, they are also faster than most rabbits.
Cottontail rabbits are most likely to be found in brushy fields and sloughs whereas snowshoe hares prefer dense conifer swamps and forests. Baby rabbits are quite helpless, being born blind and furless. But baby hares are born well furred with their eyes open. They are quite independent, moving around shortly after birth. And believe it or not, a jackrabbit is not actually a rabbit but a hare.
My companions are much more like the silent, white hares than rabbits. All three are kind, soft-spoken and humble. They are also extremely independent and competent. Dan builds custom houses on Torch Lake and Ward, a former general foreman of skilled trades for several GM plants, builds custom wood chests with perfectly hand-cut box joints. Bret is a jackrabbit of all trades, having experienced running his own electrical company, working construction with Dan and teaching third graders how to read. When these guys do something, they do it well. No more is that more evident than in the training their dogs. I’m the outlier.
So, when Bret sent the text-stream invitation to the four of us, it went something like this.
“Who’s in?”
Me: Thumbs up, white rabbit.
Ward: A-OK, purple unicorn.
Dan: Buttons is in, too.
Me: Is Buttons your dog? Can I spoil her? I’m good at that.
Dan: Not you, too. Maybe Sawyer would be a better dog for this trip.
Me: So would Buttons prefer organic liver treats stuffed with peanut butter or Pacific smoked salmon wrapped in bacon better? Like, it wouldn’t be a problem if she left the scent trail to hang out with me, get a belly rub and eat treats for a while? I mean, we’re all friends, right?
Dan: (Sends picture of a very old, white-faced beagle with goopy eyes, fatty lump on his cheek, tongue hanging out and runny nose inches from the camera.) Sawyer loves belly rubs. You can spoil him all you want.
Ward: I’d like salmon wrapped in bacon.
Bret: You can rub dad’s belly.
Knowing I was teetering on the brink of being uninvited, I promised to stay out of the way of the dogs and keep my eyes open. Turned out keeping your eyes open was a necessity because Buttons was a crack beagle. At just under 2 years old, she had the makings of a star. She moved the hares so fast and so well, they raced past you in a blur. From what Ward told me, Sawyer, bless his old heart, more or less walked through the woods, and so the hares did the same thing, never breaking a sweat to keep ahead of Sawyer. Sawyer made the shooting easier while Buttons made it much harder. However, she was so good that after blowing a hare past one of us and wondering why it was still moving after two or three gunshots, she’d usually bring it around again for a second chance.
Not only did Buttons move fast, but so did Bret and Stubbs, his German wirehaired pointer who delighted in flushing hares as well as pointing grouse and woodcock. They say dogs resemble their owners and vice versa. Bret and Stubbs proved the point all too well. Tall, long-legged, lean and athletic, when they and Dan cut through the deep snow of an eastern UP spruce forest, it was like trying to follow a herd of fast-moving moose. I couldn’t even come close to keeping up. Therefore, I’d look for what could pass as a slight clearing the size of a bedroom in this impenetrable forest, stay as close to the action as I could and hope they’d kick something my way.
Which they did. Repeatedly. The first hare skipped by me in a flash of white, it’s black eye the main betrayal to its concealment. I shouldered my gun only to realize I never actually got it in front of the hare. No sense in wasting a shot. After several more encounters, lunch and a nap, by late afternoon I was ready. A beautiful, white snowshoe hare, flushed out of the thick stuff by Stubbs, fell to my gun. Buttons was still working another one, but in the fading light of mid-January, the only sunny day we had had in northern Michigan since late November, I was more content to admire the hare and take some pictures.
When a snowshoe hare is pushed by a dog, it generally eventually circles back to where it began. Bret helped me do the same, and I’m forever grateful.
