Co ho ho! Merry Christmas! And it was — Christmas in July as five giddy friends gathered to chase coho salmon in Lake Superior. And though we weren’t fishing in Christmas, Michigan, we weren’t far away. We were in a secret spot, and telling the location of a secret spot is like sharing your wish when you blow out the candles. What I can tell you is that we were in Lake Superior, and we didn’t launch from Canada, Wisconsin or Minnesota. Either way, you don’t really need a secret spot. The eastern basin of Lake Superior is a big place, and there are roving schools of cohos cruising throughout most of it.
Growing up fishing chinook (aka king) salmon in Grand Traverse and Little Traverse bays, salmon were a fish that arrived sometime in mid to late July. They were big, powerful fish regularly tipping the scales at 15 to 25 pounds. They were also common. Cohos, on the other hand, were exotic, unusual, rare. I remember catching exactly one coho in all those years.
The two species are challenging to differentiate, especially when talking about a big coho and a small chinook in Lake Michigan. A coho has a dark mouth with white gums, spots only on the upper lobe of the tail only whereas a chinook salmon has a dark mouth with dark gums and spots on both lobes of the tail.
Lake Superior cohos are easy to identify because they are all much smaller than those caught in Lake Michigan, almost all of them between 19 and 21 inches long.
While a Lake Michigan coho is likely to top out at 6-12 pounds in the fall, a Lake Superior coho will be lucky to weigh 3-5 pounds. The weight may seem disappointing on a rod and reel, but it’s clearly superior on a plate.
According to Cory Kovacs, DNR fisheries biologist for Lake Superior’s eastern basin, this season’s class of mature cohos, while still small relative to the Lake Michigan cohos, are bigger than ever before. They feed on lake herring, smelt, young whitefish and yellow perch. And with smelt and lake herring populations rebounding, it seems the coho are eating well. This spring saw a large increase in the coho population in Keewanaw Bay. While cohos may not traverse the circumference of the entire lake like Lake Michigan chinook do, they certainly seem to be covering a lot of ground in the eastern basin. Interestingly, the Michigan DNR does not stock cohos in Lake Superior and neither does the Canadian government. Through natural reproduction, Lake Superior cohos are a self-sustaining fishery.
The best way to find cohos is to troll and cover water. In spring and early summer, we found the fish anywhere from the surface to 30 feet down over around 50 feet of water. As the water warms and baitfish move, the coho move to deeper water. While they may head out to water in the 60-200 foot depth range, the cohos themselves will still be suspended in the 20-80 foot range. It’s kind of like a field of dreams — build it and they will come. In this case, find the baitfish, and the cohos will be following them.
The classic v trolling pattern worked well to find the bands of roving little U-boats. We’d drop two downriggers off the back of the boat, say 50 and 60 feet down with sliders trailing halfway up the bend of monofilament. A slider is nothing more than a 3-foot long piece of monofilament with a snap swivel on one end and a lightweight trolling spoon on the other.
You can imagine how the monofilament line of your downrigger rod makes a big arc from the tip of the rod back down to the downrigger ball.
When clipped onto that line, the slider will drop down until it hits the midpoint of the bow in the rod’s fishing line at which point it will slide no further. So essentially, you’ve got two lures on one rod.
The first lure is set at the downrigger ball and the second lure (the slider line) attached to the 3-foot piece of monofilament will be roughly halfway down to the downrigger ball.
The next two lines heading away from the boat are dipsy diver lines set to dive at an angle away from the boat.
The more line you set out the deeper these discs will dive. Use a reel with a line counter and follow the line distance/depth chart provided with the dipsy diver. Try to get these lines running in the 25-40-foot depths.
Last, but not least, we ran two or more planer boards further away from the boat than the dipsy rods, and these planer boards are pulling diving crankbaits which will go down anywhere from 5-15 feet deep depending on the speed you pull them and the size of their diving lip.
The whole rig may sound complicated, but two anglers with six rods (you’re allowed three per person), can cover a wide swath of water, both depth and width, with little tangling.
And while Lake Superior has a reputation of never giving up its dead, the few times I’ve fished it we’ve encountered a glasslike surface to moderate waves. Fishing out of a 16-foot aluminum Lund with a 60 hp tiller-controlled outboard, we had no problems whatsoever.
As for the baits, the cohos hit the same lures that Lake Michigan chinook like, simply in smaller sizes. Lightweight trolling spoons in silver, chartreuse, purples and orange caught fish as did squids or flies behind dodgers. The crankbaits were Bandits and Flicker Minnows, some with deep diving lips and others with a shallower diving lip. Chartreuse and fire tiger patterns caught fish. My personal belief remains the same with Lake Superior cohos as it does with Boardman River brown trout. Find the fish and as long as your lure or fly is a reasonable choice or color, present it at the right depth at the right speed, and they’ll take it.
You’d think that fighting a fish among all those trolled lines would cause tangles, but the smaller size of a coho causes it to head to the surface and jump straight behind the boat.
Bringing these feisty salmon straight up the back of the boat over the downrigger rods caused little trouble, although netting them as they tried to take your line into the prop kept the adrenaline flowing. While you need heavy line and somewhat stiff rods to pull planer boards, dipsy divers, dodgers and to set in downrigger releases, I’d love to figure out how to catch these fish on a medium light action spinning rod with 8-pound test and nothing else hooked to the line other than the lure.
The most amazing thing about coho fishing in Lake Superior is the fact that we never saw another boat other than the two our group of friends was fishing from. Just miles and miles of water stretching all the way to Canada.
If it hadn’t been for drawing Gordon Lightfoot (which causes you to pay $1 when one of his songs comes on the radio) while listening to The Gordon Lightfoot Station while fishing for coho salmon on Lake Superior, I couldn’t have been a luckier angler.
