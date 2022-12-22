Still looking for a unique gift for that hard-to-buy for sportsman (or woman) in your life? You know, the owl sculpture made entirely of Harley Davidson parts, the wooden bush plane propeller, the ice boat or the 1968 Herter’s snowmobile? Then look no further than northern Michigan’s greatest little gun shop — Retro Firearms in Bay Harbor.
The Guy
Located in a quaint white storefront next to Cormack’s Deli on US 31, you’re going to pass Elk Rapids’ gun-shop-in-a-grocery-store on your way up from Traverse City (more about that shop in a future column), but when you meet the owner, Randy Satchwell, you’ll realize it’s worth the drive.
Always smiling, always well-spoken and always cheerful, Randy’s knowledge of firearms will blow you away. After all, he was the kid who won spelling bees and quiz bowls with his photographic memory.
You’ll pull an old Mossberg pump out of a gun case, and he’ll explain that it was the Country Squire model which was only produced from X year to Y year and is quite unique because unlike future models it blah-blah-blah.
Not only that, but he will tell you not only what he is willing to pay you for it but how much he will turn around and sell it for. And when you make the deal and go back in the shop two weeks later, that’s precisely what it’s priced at.
No wonder Randy attracts people to him like rust to an old Winchester left out in the rain. The shop’s parking lot is always full. Stop in and you’ll see a tennis mom shopping for a Glock next to an anesthesiologist studying a bullpup tactical 12 gauge alongside a former member of the Michigan militia shouldering a WWI carbine swapping stories with a guy who just stepped off his yacht at Bay Harbor to shop for a $5,000 competition trap gun. And they all love Randy.
As for Randy, a former history teacher who opened the shop in December of 2016, it’s the history piece that truly gets him animated.
“When I opened the gun shop, I wanted it to be based on history more than the actual shooting sports. While I am a shooter, I’m more of a historian and a lover of history. I love what the firearms do. I really do. I love the feel of pulling the trigger, the recoil, the smell of black powder and the sound of lead hitting steel. I love all of it. But if I can do that with a Colt Peacemaker from 1906 that was held by a Texas Ranger, well gosh darn it, that’s going to be way more fun!”
The Gear
When you walk into Retro, you’ll see guns, and I suppose they are the center of the show. But it’s the side acts that are the most interesting.
Two barber chairs sit prominently in the back of the shop. Two old guys usually sit prominently in them.
But it was members of the Purple Gang who sat prominently in them at Detroit’s Hastings Street Barbershop during Prohibition. Model airplanes hang from the ceiling.
A desk lamp made of pipe joints and an old Coleman lantern sits in a corner.
Upstairs, a red 1950 Old Town canoe with wooden ribs over which is stretched a thin aluminum skin hangs from the wall.
Next to it rests a pristine 1967 Honda Scrambler motorcycle with a sign that says “Don’t even THINK about sitting on it.” (There was no such sign on the Herter’s snowmobile, so I sat on it, and it was VERY cool!)
Gun racks with wooden shotgun and rifle cartridges as bookends look for a home near the front of the store.
Old framed sporting art prints and even some 1970s pinball games can be found. This not a sportsman’s flea market – if it’s old, it’s either custom art, fully functioning, in incredibly good condition, or all of the above.
Recently I bought a copy of the November, 1944 issue of Outdoor Life that taught me to “Never Trust a Bear!” because as the cover art shows, they will step over your overturned red canoe and steal your massive buck hanging from your meat pole just outside your wall tent.
But luckily you can stop these untrustworthy creatures if you dash out of your tent with your trusty bolt action rifle locked and loaded. I also learned that if you don’t use Kreml Hair Tonic you’ll look unkempt and never get by.
And if you use the other brand’s hair tonic, you’ll look greasy and be stamped as a gigolo. But if you use just the right amount of Kreml Hair Tonic you’ll get into the Stork Club and pretty much get mauled by women.
All kidding aside, the World War II-era ads had meaning. They depicted true sacrifice in America which make today’s inconveniences seem trivial.
Western ammunition explained limited quantities were available because almost all of their ammo was being sent to the coonskin cap wearing sportsman who was now donning a Stormy Kromer, mittens and ski poles and fighting with the 10th Mountain Division.
Evinrude showed two grim soldiers using a Storm Boat Motor (made by Evinrude) while Grandpa and young granddaughter used the fishing version and awaited their return.
Where else can you find a 1944 copy of Outdoor Life for $5?
The Guns
Just like the eclectic collection of people who are drawn to Retro, the guns themselves follow a similar pattern.
Depending what shows up on any given day, you’re as likely to find a Colt revolver that saw action in The Battle of the Little Bighorn (these things are verifiable, but I’d need a few thousand more words to explain how), a $15,000 Winchester pump with gold inlay ducks on the receiver, the Millar cylinder rifle (which was the first commercially produced repeating rifle and which has been hiding here in Petoskey since 1970), to a Civil War Colt 1860 revolver owned by Jedethue Brown from the Michigan Volunteers out of Saginaw.
The great thing about Retro is you can also find new firearms alongside the rare and used ones — well-made CZ doubles for grouse and woodcock in the $400-$600 range, Weatherby Vanguards with beautiful, wood stocks for $750, and Beretta 9mms for $650.
If you find a good price for any gun at Dicks, Jays or Cabelas, there’s a good chance Retro can order the same gun and either beat the price or come within $25 of it.
And once you visit Retro Firearms, you’d gladly pay $25 just for the price of admission.
