TRAVERSE CITY — It took more than a cake and candles for Marilyn Schuler to celebrate her 80th birthday. The former physical education teacher marked the milestone with an 80-mile bike ride through Leelanau County.
It was 8:15 a.m. on the last balmy day of October when Schuler and pals from the Over the Hills biking group took to the Leelanau Trail, stopping only for a 40-minute lunchtime celebration. They accomplished the cycling feat in eight hours, riding roughly 10 miles per hour.
“I live my life by accepting challenges,” Schuler said. “I didn’t think too much about my age.”
Schuler, although fit, began working out months earlier to enhance strength and endurance.
“It’s so important at this age to keep the body strong,” she said.
The Old Mission Peninsula great-grandmother trained twice a week for two months under the guidance of Nick Hawkins and Kaitlyn Malaski of Pursuit Physical Therapy.
“As a physical therapist, I work with a lot of older adults,” Hawkins said. “It’s rare for an 80-year-old to be so driven and healthy enough to do it.”
Four Over the Hills members completed the ride with Schuler, including Laverne Forrest, 78, and Greg and Sharon Hodge, 75 and 72 respectively.
“She is such a strong, determined woman,” said Sharon Hodge. “She inspires all of us.”
Daughter and former triathlete Theresa Hickman said she wasn’t concerned when hearing of her mother’s planned ride. She knew her mom was capable of meeting the goal. After all, Schuler had cycled 75 miles to mark her 75th birthday.
The birthday cyclists rolled into the finish at 4:10 p.m.
“All the 70-year-old people came back laughing and smiling,” Hickman said. “This is an impressive group.”
The 15-member group regularly rides 30 to 40 miles. They hit the pavement across the north wheeling in Elk Rapids, Cedar, Eastport and other scenic locations.
Schuler, a longtime Traverse City resident, grew up on a Wisconsin farm where she learned to bike at age 4. Later in life she realized, in biking across farm fields, she was actually mountain biking. At age 60, her family gifted her with a road bike.
The active octogenarian doesn’t limit her fitness fun to biking. She is a certified tennis instructor, and loves to kayak, hike and play pickleball. She spends January through April in Colorado where she alpine skis.
Schuler doesn’t know what her next challenge will be.
“Every year I try to do something new,” she said. “I did roller blading and wind surfing. One year I went to Alaska.”
Hickman said her mother’s passion for staying active through the years is a far-reaching legacy to her children and grandchildren who run marathons, bike and play collegiate soccer.
“She set an example we all look up to and think about as we age,” Hickman said.
