The sun is setting over the old copper-mining town of Calumet in Michigan’s northernmost peninsula jutting into Lake Superior.
It’s cold … and quiet.
Then suddenly an explosion of barking and yelping. All it takes is one sled dog getting harnessed for every dog in town to start going crazy.
People from all over the country are walking around bundled up in heavy coats and snow boots.
That includes Laura Neese and her team of 12 Alaskan huskies.
They make their way to the starting line. The dogs hop in place and foam at the mouth. They’ve been waiting hours to run the 50-mile stretch of trails just ahead.
The crowd is cheering all around her. Speakers come to life and start counting down.
“5, 4, 3, 2, 1!”
That’s when Laura lets the dogs hear their favorite words.
“Let’s go!”
Raised in a kennel
The 14th annual CopperDog race was March 3-5. Neese was one of dozens of mushers from around the country to participate. She represented Nature’s Kennel in McMillon.
Neese is 26 but she’s been a professional musher for most of her life. As a teenager, Neese took dog teams all around North America to race in some of the longest races in the world.
It started when she was 9 years old living on a 20-acre farm in Newark, Ohio. Neese said it wasn’t a go-to place for dog sports.
But she had seen the movie “Balto” as a girl. It’s about a half-wolf dog that runs the Iditarod Trail to save a remote Alaskan community from a deadly diphtheria epidemic. And after seeing it on screen, Neese became obsessed with following the Iditarod — a sled dog race in Alaska.
“It was a homeschool project to follow the Iditarod,” Neese said. “My mom thought it would be a one-year thing. I always loved dogs, always loved winter. So, she thought just bringing those interests together would get me excited for learning … little did she know it was gonna be my life.”
Neese begged her parents for an Alaskan husky and finally got one on her 14th birthday. Stubborn, perky-eared Acadia would immediately win her parents’ hearts.
A few months later, the family bought out a kennel of seven dogs and let Neese breed a litter— bringing the total up to 18.
Before Neese was old enough to drive a car, she was driving a sled around her neighbor’s corn field. Her kennel took up all her free time — even some school time.
“Pretty much every day, I would just load up my books in the backpack, and head out, feed the dogs, and then just spend the whole day doing school out in the kennel,” she said.
It didn’t take long for Neese to start entering short-distance races in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
At 18, she moved there, and got a job at Nature’s Kennel in McMillan. It’s one of the largest family-owned kennels in the Great Lakes region.
Neese has managed its race teams for almost a decade. In that time, she has competed in long-distance races throughout the continent including the Iditarod in 2017, the race she dreamed about as a kid.
She used the CopperDog 150 as a chance to train her yearlings — dogs that are going through their first season of training and racing.
On the team are Fusion, Monkey Boy, Comet, Smile, Ace, Champ, Chilly, Woodstove, Wag and Puff.
Off the trail, the team gets even bigger.
Human support
The CopperDog is a three-day race through the wooded trails of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Each day, Neese and her team ran 50 miles.
While Neese was on the trail, she had a team of supporters waiting for her at the next checkpoint.
Katie Kunze and Jayne Roohr are fellow mushers, dog lovers, and some of Neese’s closest friends.
Before Neese takes off, Kunze and Roohr help her feed and calm the dogs. While she’s gone they’ll shovel snow to make a path for the dogs to rest when they return.
Kunze, who competed in the CopperDog 80 on the first day, said mushing is nearly impossible to do alone.
“Once you pull out of the line, it’s just you and your team, but you have to have that support network back at your kennel, your truck, wherever you’re at with your team,” she said.
Also helping the Nature’s Kennel crew is Aubrey Juckett, a 12-year-old musher that competed in the CopperDog 15 — the shortest of the four races.
Like Neese, Aubrey became obsessed with dog sledding at a young age. Now she volunteers at Nature’s Kennel looking after the puppies.
All three were instrumental to Neese’s success in the CopperDog 150. They cheered for her as she crossed each finish line and looked after her team like it was their own.
The CopperDog is also staffed by dozens of volunteers. According to chief timer H.A. “Kiko” de Melo e Silva, it would be impossible to run the race without them.
“You’re not out in Alaska, where you have a lot of space. We have a lot of road crossings,” Kiko said. “So without these volunteers, keeping those roads safe, you couldn’t do (the CopperDog).”
Volunteers also help livestream the race, coordinate festivities and keep the dogs and mushers healthy. Kiko said more than 800 volunteer shifts were needed to coordinate the weekend.
Overcoming obstacles
Back at the starting line, on the final day of the CopperDog 150, Neese is giving the dogs one last look-over before they take off. Doing this is difficult, and Neese has faced adversity in races before.
Her biggest challenge, she said, came while racing the Yukon Quest in 2018 — a 1,000-mile trek through the Alaskan wilderness.
“For four days in a row, it didn’t get above negative 50 degrees,” she said.
“I hit a point in that race, in that cold spell, where it was hard on me. I was tired of being cold.”
She remembers huddling up in her sleeping bag feeling miserable. But she decided to walk around with her team before giving in.
“I saw dogs running around at 40 below zero, 450 miles into a race running around playing acting like it was the greatest day ever,” she said. “That quickly brought me to my senses.”
She remembered at that moment the dogs fed off her energy.
“If I had stayed in that sleeping bag and let myself go further and further into that hole of negative thinking, I can guarantee that when I had to wake up the team to leave, they wouldn’t have been as happy,” she said.
Neese finished third in that race and she considers it one of her greatest accomplishments.
While the CopperDog was not as high-stakes for Neese, warm weather had caused some concern.
Melting snow could deteriorate the trails and could cause the dogs to overheat. But Neese said she was never nervous throughout the race.
In each leg, her team went faster than the last. Even when she had to bench Comet in the last stretch due to soreness in her leg, Neese finished with a smile on her face.
CopperDog was Neese’s last race of the season. During the warmer months, she runs her own summertime sled dog center called MiDog where people can meet and play with her teams.
Neese finished 14th overall. Musher Ryan Anderson from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin would take the top spot.
But Neese wasn’t in it to compete. She was in it to grow closer with her dogs.
“They’re not only the greatest athletes on the planet, but also really incredible friends.”
