Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident can contact the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

GRAYLING — A bull elk was poached in the Pigeon River State Forest, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation officers announced Tuesday they are looking for information about a large, bull elk carcass found near Ford Lake Road.

Officers said they suspect that the elk was killed over the weekend; it's antlers included six points on one side and seven on the other.

"This is flat out poaching. A majestic elk was killed for no reason and left to rot," Lt. Jim Gorno said in a statement.

He asked for the public's help. 

Information can be left anonymously; monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest of violators.

