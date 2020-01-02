SUTTONS BAY — There’s a fleet of volunteers who groom the Leelanau Trail. Among them are some of the most passionate outdoor enthusiasts.
More than a dozen TART Trails volunteers are divvied up between the northern and southern stretches of the trail, grooming the pathway for cross-country skiers and even a parallel trail for fat tire cyclists in a certain section. The Leelanau Trail is among a handful of area trails groomed for skate skiers.
“I’m a big trail user. I’ve been skiing, running, biking on the trail for years. When I had the chance to contribute, I jumped,” said Michael Jarvis of Suttons Bay, who has been a TART Trails volunteer for two years.
Jarvis is assigned to the northern stretch of the recreational trail, as is fellow volunteer Pete Ostrowski of Suttons Bay.
Ostrowski has been a TART Trails volunteer for three years and said he likes to promote outdoor activities, especially during the winter season when it’s easy for area residents to become less active.
“I like to ski. I like to skate ski,” said said. “So I like to get out there and help provide this.”
Then there’s Chad Jordan of Suttons Bay, who takes care of the multi-use — particularly by fat tire cyclists — trail alongside the Leelanau Trail, frequently dubbed the Parallel Trail. He’s been a volunteer for three years.
“I like to commute to work and I’m grooming my route to work,” he said, laughing.
Both trails are groomed with snowmobiles which drag contraptions designed to leave corduroy-style snow behind. It’s perfect for both skate skiers and traditional cross-country skiers.
A smaller, grant-funded snowmobile and groom device is used on the Parallel Trail, which has some narrow turns around trees. Organizers didn’t want to take the trees out if it wasn’t necessary, Jordan said.
He argued that it’s less likely area residents will get outside and enjoy the winter weather with outdoor exercise if the infrastructure isn’t taken care of — namely these groomed trails.
Jordan said he loves to see other trail users out when he’s grooming, especially other volunteers.
“I’m out grooming and I’ll see Pete skiing,” he said, nodding in the other man’s direction. “It’s cool to see the locals.”
Jordan also serves as a board member for nonprofit Bike Leelanau and is the president of nonprofit Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association.
Brian Beauchamp, TART’s communications and policy director, said volunteers like these make a big difference, especially during winter months.
“The time and effort that these volunteers put into creating an inviting winter trail is really important during a time of year that is easy to stay inside and be sedentary,” he said. “We are so lucky to have volunteers who offer their time and energy for others to get out, get active and take advantage the beauty of the season.”
Those who want to financially support trail grooming operations can buy grooming badges from TART Trails at www.traversetrails.org/grooming-badge online.
Grooming badge donations can be designated for the Leelanau Trail, Traverse City Winter Sports Trail, Cadillac Pathway or Glacial Hills in Bellaire.
Anyone interested in becoming a TART Trails volunteer can learn more at www.traversetrails.org/volunteer online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.