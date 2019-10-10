Planting event
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Day of Planting goes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Ruby Ellen Farm. The event includes farm tours, tree maintenance, planting and light refreshments. More information: 231-256-9783; kama.ross@macd.org.
Live raptor event
TRAVERSE CITY — Wildlife Recovery Association presents “Afternoon with Live Raptors” at noon Oct. 12 at Boardman River Nature Center. Learn about hawks, owls, eagles and falcons. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for kids under 12. Registration is open online. Questions: 231-941-0960, ext. 17.
Walking tour
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society offers a walking tour at 1 p.m. Oct. 13. View homes and businesses Bruce Catton mentions in his memoir “Waiting for the Morning Train.” Meet at Mills Community House. Donations are accepted. Registration: 231-882-5539.
Photography workshop
ALDEN — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Helena Township Community Center. Tom Haxby discusses nature photography and using Lightroom. A $10 donation is suggested for non-members. More details: ll.pics44@gmail.com.
FishPass forums
TRAVERSE CITY — Lower Boardman River Leadership Team facilitates public forums from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Governmental Center. Bring questions about FishPass and the Union Street Dam, or submit questions at the Downtown Development Authority office. Answers will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at City Opera House. Contact: 231-922-2050.
Boat navigation class Oct. 17
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a navigational charting course from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Coast Guard Air Station. Learn basic coastal piloting techniques for the Great Lakes. Cost is $20 and includes the NOAA’s Grand Traverse Bay chart. Class size is limited. Registration is due Oct. 15. Contact: 231-883-8040; diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Evening garden group meets
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Acme Township Hall. Robin Smillie, from Garden Goods in Traverse City, presents “Putting Our Fall Gardens to Bed and Having Healthy Spring Gardens.” Questions: 231-938-9611.
Wagon rides
TRAVERSE CITY — Moomers offers wagon rides around the 80-acre dairy farm starting Oct. 16. The 25-minute trip includes looking for ghosts, goblins, witches, cows and more. Events are offered Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at noon. Cost is $5 per person. Call 231-941-4122 to save a seat.
Moon presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Star Talk and Viewing Party: Apollo and the Race to the Moon are set from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 16 at Traverse Area District Library. IPR host Bob Moler talks about the Apollo 11 moon landing. The star viewing is weather dependent.
Natural area receives donation
BELLAIRE — The September Giving Thursday benefited Grass River Natural Area, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. A total of $1,223 was donated from sales at 16 participating businesses. The next fundraiser supports Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology. Businesses and individuals may contact info@applesauceinn.com to get involved.
School recognized for walking
NORTHPORT — Norte recently recognized Northport Public School as the “Most Walk-tastic” after 65 percent of the school community participated in the 2019 Walk to School Day. Participants walked from home, parked and walked or took a bus from remote locations to the marina. Almost 1,400 kids from 31 schools participate this year.
Public input needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Land Trust Accreditation Commission seeks public comments regarding the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s application. GTRLC is applying for a five-year accreditation renewal. Email comments to info@landtrustaccreditation.org or mail 36 Phila St., Suite 2, in Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The deadline is Dec. 20. Contact: 518-587-3143.
