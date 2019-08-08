Duck stamp winner
SUTTONS BAY — Wildlife artist Chris Smith took first place in this year’s Michigan Duck Stamp Contest at the Waterfowl Festival in Bay City. His painting of Canada geese will appear on the 2020 Michigan duck stamp and in prints available for sale. The Michigan Duck Stamp Program was established in 1976 and has become an icon for waterfowl hunters and wetland conservation enthusiasts. Smith has won the contest five times.
Sport car show
ALDEN — The annual Alden Classic Sports Car Show opens at 9 a.m. Aug. 11. View international sports cars. Valve cover racing begins at 12:30 p.m. Questions: drogalny3@charter.net.
Looking for dragonflies
LAKE ANN — Benzie Audubon Club members meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the corner of Fowler and Rayle roads. Look for dragonflies in Pearl Lake Natural Area. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Grass River fundraiser
BELLAIRE — The annual Grass Riverfest goes from 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Shanty Creek Resort. The Steve Stargardt Trio provides music during cocktail hour and dinner. The evening also includes silent and live auctions and a cash bar. Proceeds support Grass River Natural Area. Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for an eight-person table. Call 231-533-8314 to purchase.
Dune Dash set for Aug. 17
GLEN ARBOR — TART Trails presents the annual Dune Dash at 9 a.m. Aug. 17. Start at the Dune Climb and then run or walk the 4 miles along the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. Entry is $30 for adults and $20 for youth; prices increase Aug. 15. Register online or email dunedash@gmail.com.
Remembrance Run
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club hosts the 26th annual Remembrance Run at noon Oct. 6 at Timber Ridge. A 5K and 1-mile trail walk are available. Enjoy post-race refreshments and the Cowell Family Cancer Center health fair. Donations support the Women’s Cancer Fund. Online registration closes at noon Oct. 4. Entry fees increase after Aug. 15. Late registration starts at 10:30 a.m. on race day.
Leelanau Harvest Tour
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau Harvest Tour is set for Sept. 14 at Suttons Bay High School. Families and individuals can ride 20, 40, 65 or 100 miles. Entry is $40 until Aug. 15. Online registration closes at midnight Sept. 10. More details: lhtdirector@cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org.
Nighttime paddle
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Surf and Kayak offers the Moonlight Paddle at 8 p.m. Aug. 15. All non-motorized watercraft are welcome. Bring a life jacket, swimwear and a snack to share. Paddleboards are available to rent. Call 231-326-9283 for reservations.
