Remembrance Run
TRAVERSE CITY —Traverse City Track Club hosts the 26th annual Remembrance Run at noon Oct. 6 at Timber Ridge Resort.
A 5K and 1-mile trail walk are available. Enjoy post-race refreshments and the Cowell Family Cancer Center’s health fair. Donations support the Women’s Cancer Fund. Online registration closes at noon Oct. 4.
Late registration starts at 10:30 a.m. on race day.
Nordic Ski Swap
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club hosts the Nordic Ski Swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Brick Wheels. Buy or sell cross-country ski equipment.
Drop off used skis, boots or other gear from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4.
Proceeds fund Nordic skiing programs. More details: skitherapy1@gmail.com.
Recycling opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau County residents may participate in the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Elmwood Township Park.
Recyclable items include unwanted medicines, paint, computer parts and fluorescent light bulbs.
Appointments are required. Contact: 231-256-9812.
Community presentation
ELK RAPIDS — Green Elk Rapids hosts DNR Biologist Jerry Weinrich at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Marina Pavilions. Weinrich presents “Eagles in the Lower Peninsula” about bald eagles in Michigan.
Oktoberfest events
BELLAIRE — Glacial Hills Natural Pathway hosts Oktoberfest from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Explore the trails, go for a group bike ride and enjoy a potluck and bonfire.
Benzie County festival
BEULAH — Fall Fest begins at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Village of Beulah Park. Activities include the Friends of Darcy Library cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., soup contest from noon to 1:30 p.m., pumpkin decorating, a bounce house, car show, face painting, petting zoo and more.
Call 231-882-5801 for the full schedule or for event registration.
Harvest Day
WILLIAMSBURG — Harvest Day is set from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Samels Farm. Enjoy hot dogs, antique tractors, wagon rides, freshly-made cider, blacksmithing demonstrations, a farm tour and more.
Donations are appreciated.
Hometown Heroes event is slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network and Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services host the Hometown Heroes ceremony at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 9 at Veterans Memorial Park. Attendees may arrive early to greet veterans.
- Call 231-922-4911 to get on the waiting list.
Orchards at Sunset 5K set for Oct. 12
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation hosts the Orchards at Sunset 5K at 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at Gregory/Miezio Farm. A 1-mile fun run starts at 4:30 p.m. The longer race costs 35; shorter race is $10. Registration opens at 4 p.m. Contact: 310-809-4530.
Mountain bike race
THOMPSONVILLE — The annual Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic occurs Oct. 19 at Crystal Mountain. Cyclists may enter the beginner, sports, expert or tandems category. Prices increase after Oct. 16. Questions: 231-651-0957.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.