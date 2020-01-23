Audubon club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Boardman River Nature Center. The free program is titled “Identifying Hawks in Flight.”
Winter Tracking
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Winter Tracking event from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25. Learn to identify animal tracks, and then search for them on the trails. Cost is $5 per person.
Carly’s Hill Snow Fun Day set for Jan. 25
FIFE LAKE — The annual Carly’s Hill Snow Fun Day is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Springfield Park and Recreation Area. Make a sled for the Cardboard Classic race. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Family-friendly games and sledding are included. More information: 231-384-0406.
Hike and dinner
GLEN ARBOR — Join Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes for the Snowshoe Hike and Chili Dinner from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25. Cherry Republic Public House provides the meal. Donations support Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore programs. Snowshoe rentals: 231-334-4420.
Free snowshoe hike
TRAVERSE CITY — A free snowshoe hike is available from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at Bowers Harbor Vineyards. Bring snowshoes or rent a pair from Brick Wheels or Don Orr Ski N’ Beach Haus. Ten percent of tasting room sales and $2 from every glass of wine or pint of hard cider benefit TART Trails. Donate and receive chili from Jolly Pumpkin.
Sledding Party
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library invites all ages to the Sledding Party from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26 on the island hill. A bonfire and hot chocolate are provided. Bring a sled.
Sips and Snowshoes
SUTTONS BAY — Grand Traverse Bike Tours and Suttons Bay Bikes present Sips and Snowshoes from 2:45-5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Shady Lane Cellars. Explore the vineyard and enjoy toasted marshmallows. Cost is $30 per person and includes snowshoe rental. Contact: 231-421-6815.
Leapin’ Leprechaun race set for March 14
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival hosts its annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K at 9 a.m. March 14 at Workshop Brewing Company. Costumes are encouraged. Entry is $25 until Jan. 31. Contact: 231-947-4230.
Acorn Adventurers returns Jan. 31
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts its free program Acorn Adventurers at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Boardman River Nature Center. Kids ages 4 and younger are invited to explore the outdoors. A parent or guardian must accompany each child. Events continue every Friday in February. Registration: 231-941-0960.
White Pine Stampede
MANCELONA — The White Pine Stampede is set for Feb. 1 at Mancelona High School. Cross-country skiers can choose the 50K, 20K or 10K route. Entry is $85 until Jan. 31; $95 on race day. Some of the proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation and the Jack McKaig Social Justice Scholarship. Register online or call 231-587-8812.
Snowshoe Hike
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts its Snowshoe Hike from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1. Meet in the lighthouse gift shop and then hike around Leelanau State Park. Some equipment is available to borrow. Hot cocoa and snacks provided. A recreation passport is required for entry. Reservations: 231-386-5422.
Snowshoe rentals are available
ELK RAPIDS — Snowshoes are available to rent at Cherryland Middle School. Adults pay $15 for a 24-hour rental or $25 for the weekend. Students and Elk Rapids staff can borrow for free. Contact: adevogel@erschools.com.
