Happy hour benefit
BELLAIRE — Paddle Antrim hosts a happy hour benefit from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Short’s Brewing Company. Proceeds support the Chain of Lakes Water Trail, which is expected to open next year.
‘Feast or Famine’ premiere Dec. 13
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan skier Mike King presents the film premiere of “Feast or Famine” at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the State Theatre. Afterward, live music and visits with King are available at Grand Traverse Distillery. Admission is free.
Crafts for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids ages 3-16 are invited to a craft session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Grass River Natural Area. Create nature-themed holiday crafts and gifts. Cost is $5 per child.
Christmas in Kingsley
KINGSLEY — The annual Christmas in Kingsley Festival starts at 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Enjoy the Reindeer Trail until 3 p.m. A silent auction, visits with Santa and the chili cook-off go from 5-8 p.m. The Kingsley High School Coral Fusion Choir performs at 8 p.m. The evening concludes with the Lights of Love and tree lighting. Call 231-263-0006 to participate in the chili cook-off.
Winter Sounds concert Dec. 15
THOMPSONVILLE — The Winter Sounds holiday concert goes from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Michigan Legacy Art Park. Families are invited for hot cocoa, a bonfire and winter hike to the outdoor amphitheater. Bring blankets and chairs.
4-H winter program
GLEN ARBOR — The Leelanau County 4-H Ski and Snowboard Program begins at noon Jan. 5 at The Homestead. First through 12th graders can join group lessons on Sundays through Feb. 23. Instruction costs $95. Lesson, lift ticket and equipment rental are $170. The deadline is Dec. 18. Questions: collierr@msu.edu; 231-256-9888.
ISEA Café series
SUTTONS BAY — The next Inland Seas Education Association (ISEA) Café goes from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Capt. Thomas M. Kelly Biological Station. This month’s discussion topic is “Invasive Species and Recent Changes in the Lake Michigan Food Web.” Everyone is welcome.
Gardening training signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the 2020 Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program. MSU Extension leads classes from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays starting March 5 at Grand Traverse Regional Arts Campus. Adults can learn landscape management, soil science, pest control and other topics. Cost is $325; scholarships are available. More information: 231-256-9888; waltonn2@msu.edu.
LTAC seeks public comments
TRAVERSE CITY — Land Trust Accreditation Commission seeks public comments regarding the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s application. GTRLC is applying for a five-year accreditation renewal. Email comments to info@landtrustaccreditation.org or mail 36 Phila St., Suite 2 in Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The deadline is Dec. 20. Contact: 518-587-3143.
NPS seeks input
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Park Service encourages people to identify national park areas with little or no access to the public. Nominated lands should be at least 640 contiguous acres. Submissions are due Jan. 4 via the NPS Planning, Environmental and Public Comments website. More information: 202-513-7256.
ISEA seeks boat builders
TRAVERSE CITY — Inland Seas Education Association seeks youth ages 8-12 to participate in the Opti-Pram Sailboat Building Workshop. The free program starts Jan. 11 and runs on Saturdays through March at Great Lakes Discovery Center. Space is limited. Registration: 231-620-1148; adam@schoolship.org.
