Cookie Swap Run
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cookie Swap Run begins at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at Running Fit, 300 E. Front St. Bring two dozen holiday treats and an empty plate. Run or walk 2-4 miles and return to the store to trade cookies. Also, Traverse City In Training LLC raffles off a pair of sunglasses.
Silent Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Goodwill Northern Michigan hosts the Silent Walk: National Homeless Persons Memorial Day at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Government Center. Families are invited to walk in memory of local homeless people who died.
Trail Tuesday
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District offers weekly Trail Tuesday hikes starting at noon at Cedar River Natural Area. Meet at 4820 Stove Road. Bring snowshoes if needed. Questions: 231-533-8363.
Santa Experience
BUCKLEY — Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch hosts the Santa Experience from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 20 and noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Take a hayride into the woods to meet Santa in his cabin. Drink hot cocoa and roast marshmallows around a bonfire. Kids can also write a letter to Santa and create a craft to take home. Cost is $8 per person.
Ski with Santa
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain offers the Ski with Santa event starting at 1 p.m. Dec. 24. More information: 888-968-7686, ext. 2000.
Snowshoeing sessions
SUTTONS BAY — Snowshoes, Vines and Wines kicks off from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 26 at Black Star Farms. The Hearth & Vine Café offers homemade chili, sandwiches and wines. The event also occurs Dec. 27-31, weather permitting. Rent snowshoes for $15, or bring a pair.
Holiday hikes
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore rangers lead people of all skill levels in a snowshoe hike at 1 p.m. Dec. 26. People may choose a novice “Snowshoe Saunter” or intermediate “Snowshoe Trek” at 1 p.m. Dec. 31. Equipment is available to borrow. A park entrance pass or annual pass is required for parking. Reservations: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Vasa Ski Club programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club offers a variety of Nordic Instruction Programs for elementary students, families and adults of all skill levels. Most sessions begin in January. More information: info@vasaskiclub.org.
Winter snowshoeing
TRAVERSE CITY — Snowshoe, Wine and Brew starts at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Jolly Pumpkin on Old Mission Peninsula. Sip up to five wines at Brys Estate and then snowshoe along a trail to Bowers Harbor Vineyards. Outings are offered on Sundays through March 8. The event begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 and Feb. 16. Tickets are $28; equipment rentals are an extra $15. Space is limited. Reservations: 231-715-1287.
Fall grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club is awarding $78,827.87 to area nonprofits that encourage running and walking for health, fitness, family recreation and competition. Organizations requested more than $80,000 in the TCTC 2019 Fall Grant Cycle, coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Profits from the Bayshore Marathon each May fund the program.
Grant recipients: Leland Public Schools, $3,407.87 for track uniforms and track-related equipment; TART Trails Boardman Lake Trail Loop, $60,000 to complete the Boardman Lake Trail project; and Traverse City Central High School, $15,420 to purchase hurdles for the public home track facility.
