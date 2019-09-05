Nature preserve open
BELLAIRE — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy recently opened the 95-acre Torch Lake Nature Preserve on the south side of Robinson Road.
The area features 1.5 miles of trails for hiking and snowshoeing. GTRLC will also protect wildlife habitats and water quality in the area.
Terry Malone’s family purchased the land several years ago and this year donated it to GTRLC for use as a nature preserve.
Trail building volunteers sought
KEWADIN — Volunteers are needed to help build a 6-mile trail Sept. 6 at the new Maplehurst Natural Area. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy provides gloves, tools, water and snacks.
Directions: 231-929-7911.
Native plants event set for Sept. 7
OMENA — Saving Birds Thru Habitat hosts the “Native Plants Equal Birds and Butterflies” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7. David Ewert discusses native plants and the endangered Kirtland’s warbler. After lunch, plant a tree or shrub on Charter Sanctuary. Bring shovels. More information: 231-271-3738.
Boat show
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance’s 2019 Classic Sail, Paddle, Row Boat Show is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Discovery Pier. Listen to maritime music, learn to tie knots, sail model boats and more. Admission is free for all ages.
Car and truck show
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Mike McIntosh Memorial Car and Truck Show is set from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at NMC’s Automotive Services Building. View classic cars, dragsters, sports cars, modified late models and more.
Food, music and a silent auction are also available. Enter a vehicle for $10; admission is free for spectators.
Proceeds fund the NMC Automotive Program and scholarships.
Classic car show
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA hosts its inaugural Classics Under the Lights from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7 at Pit Spitter Park.
View classic cars, listen to rock band Common Cents and participate in a silent auction.
T-shirts are available for purchase. Enter a classic car for $20. Proceeds support the YMCA Annual Campaign, which provides financial aid for child care and membership fees.
More details: 231-933-9622.
Autumn Festival and Car Show
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Autumn Festival and Car Show from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Tom’s Food Market.
Entertainment and food are available.
Car and motorcycle registration begins at 10 a.m.
Law enforcement run
TRAVERSE CITY — The Law Enforcement Torch Run starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Darrow Park. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Entry is $25 and includes a T-shirt.
Proceeds support Special Olympics Michigan. More information: andrea.rachko@somi.org.
Tough Run registration opens
COPEMISH — Registration for the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run is open through Sept. 12. Prices are $45 for individuals, $175 for teams of four and $25 for ages 12 and younger.
Proceeds benefit the nonprofit 22 2 NONE and the Drew Kostic Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The third annual obstacle course race is set for Sept. 21 at Twisted Trails Off-Road Park. Contact: RunDK5k@gmail.com.
Paddling event
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim is accepting reservations for the 2019 Paddle Antrim Festival, Sept. 12-14. People of all skill levels are invited to paddle the Chain of Lakes from Ellsworth to Elk Rapids.
The weekend kicks off with music and food Thursday night. Bellaire hosts a block party with music, yard games and snacks on Friday afternoon.
The Final Bash includes dinner from Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen and Short’s Brewing Company drinks. Contact: 231-492-0171.
Nature programs for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — The new preschool program “Acorn Adventures” runs Sept. 13 through Nov. 1 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Kids ages 4 and younger are invited to explore the outdoors at 10 a.m. on select Fridays.
Activities are weather permitting. Registration: 231-941-0960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.