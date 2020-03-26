Birding event canceled
FRANKFORT — Benzie Audubon Club is no longer hosting the Coffee Break Birding event, set for March 28 at Petals and Perks.
Bridge work begins March 30
LAKE LEELANAU — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin bridge work along M-204 on March 30. Crews will replace the deck, widen it and reconstruct the existing historic pedestrian railings. Drivers should follow temporary traffic signals and single-lane closures. The project is expected to be completed in July.
Wetland restoration
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture seeks applications from Michigan landowners who want to restore wetlands on their property. Land converted to agricultural use may be eligible for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, which provides financial assistance for landowners. Applications are due March 31. Contact: 517-324-5270.
Seedling sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts its annual native seedling sale through March 31. More than 20 tree and shrub species are available to purchase online. Seedling pickup is scheduled from April 24-25 at Boardman River Nature Center. More details: 231-941-0960.
TAAR selects partner
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Association of Realtors recently selected TART Trails as its main nonprofit partner for the next two years. The organization was picked because it provides and supports trails throughout the Grand Traverse region. TAAR members will become corporate sponsors of TART and plan to volunteer and participate in related community events.
Project set to expand
ELK RAPIDS — Norte recently hired Lauren Dake to expand the Elk Rapids Strong Project to include an after-school mountain biking and adventure club, in-school preschool balance bike training and a summer bike camp. The project began in 2017 to encourage kids to exercise outside as well as decrease obesity, traffic congestion and air pollution.
Trout stocking delayed
LANSING — Trout stocking in the Huron River and Spring Mill Pond is postponed until May. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources made this decision because releasing this fish draws many anglers. The DNR adheres to the statewide recommendations of limiting crowds. When efforts resume, approximately 3,400 adult brown trout and rainbow trout will be added to the waters.
State lodging closures
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently announced the closure of state park campgrounds and overnight lodging and shelters. Reservations from March 23 through April 13 are canceled, but campers can receive full refunds. State parks and recreation areas are open for residents, who must stay six feet away from others using the parks.
Call 800-447-2757 with cancellation questions.
Adopt-A-Highway is called off
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Transportation scrapped its spring Adopt-A-Highway pickups, scheduled from April 18-26 and May 9-17 across the
state.
MDOT plans to continue the program during the summer session, set from July 18-26.
Hikers advised to avoid trails
WEST VIRGINIA — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy asks all hikers to delay their trail activities until further notice to avoid spreading COVID-19.
The ATC is not physically barring access to the trails, but urges everyone to stay away to limit crowds.
