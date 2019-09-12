Yoga in the Park sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hull Park. Bring a yoga mat, if possible. Donations are appreciated. Questions: townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com.
Small game hunting begins
LANSING — The statewide start of hunting season for cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse, fox and gray squirrel begins on Sept. 15, followed by woodcock season starting on Sept. 21. Resident small-game hunters can purchase a base license for $11 online or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Get additional season dates and regulations information in the 2019 Hunting Digest or visit Michigan.gov/Hunting. Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 with questions.
Weir tours
LANSING — Learn how the Michigan DNR gets the eggs it uses for fish production and see big Great Lakes fish up close on a free tour of one of northern Michigan weirs. Events are offered Sept. 13 at the Boardman River Weir, Oct. 2 at the Little Manistee River Weir and Oct. 16 at the Platte River State Fish Hatchery. Group tours are available by appointment. Contact Tracy Page at 517-284-6033 for more information.
Sailing fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Community Sailing hosts its 25th annual fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Grand Traverse Yacht Club. Live and silent auctions, Latin music, food and drinks are available. Tickets are $75 each. Go online or call 231-946-4658 to purchase.
Birding event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts “Birdwatching vs. Birding” from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 15. Learn about bird feeders, finding bird species and feeding techniques.
Star talk and viewing
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Public Radio’s Bob Moler leads the talk “Apollo and the Race to the Moon” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Traverse Area District Library. Moler discusses the space program, space race and more. A star viewing takes place afterward, depending on the weather.
Garden club meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club hosts its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Acme Township Hall. The speaker is Buckets of Rain Executive Director Chris Skellenger. Everyone is invited to this free event. Questions: 231-938-9611.
Walk with a Doc
ELK RAPIDS — Walk with a Doc occurs on Wednesdays through Sept. 18. Meet at the Library Bridge at River Street at 8 a.m. to stroll with a local doctor.
Conservation District Field Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District presents a Field Day from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the district’s Cass Road headquarters.
The event features educational sessions on forests, wetlands, and habitat, plus a guided hike.
A free barbecue dinner takes place at 7:30 p.m. Register online at natureiscalling.org.
Rain garden presentation
FRANKFORT — Landscape designer Carolyn Thayer presents “Creating a Rain Garden” at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Thayer discusses how to manage runoffs using native plants.
Classic car and motorcyle show
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Military League presents a classic car and motorcyle show, pig roast dinner and raffle from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at 2423 Sybrandt Road. Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12; raffle tickets are six for $5, with proceeds benefiting the Northern MI Blue to Gold Star Mothers Inc., which serves Gold Star families in need.
Car show registration is at 9:30 a.m. and includes a $10 entry fee.
Call 231-041-7253 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.