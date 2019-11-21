Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of rain. High 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.