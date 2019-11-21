Forest collection launch
TRAVERSE CITY — Becky Thatcher Designs launches the new collection “Impressions of the Forest Floor” from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at 234 E. Front St. Twenty percent of sales go to the Leelanau Conservancy.
Audubon club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Boardman River Nature Center. Cedar River Boat Launch project chairman Ray Pleva discusses the proposed improvements to the site.
Holiday events
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Association hosts the Light Parade, Santa’s Arrival and Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. The tree lighting occurs at the corner of Cass and Front streets. View the parade along Franklin to Union streets.
Native fish presentation
THOMPSONVILLE — Learn about arctic grayling fish at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Iron Fish Distillery. Representatives from the Michigan DNR, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and others present research, findings and plans to reintroduce the species into Michigan rivers.RSVP through Eventbrite. More details: info@ironfishdistillery.com.
Grateful Gallop
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Grateful Gallop 5K Run and Walk Race begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 on Linden Street, near Veterans Memorial Stadium. Entry is $20 prior to Thanksgiving and $25 on race day. Proceeds support the New Hope Center. More details: cadillacgratefulgallop@gmail.com.
Winter sports equipment sale
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy hosts its annual equipment and clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Lakeview Hotel at Shanty Creek Resort. Browse ski and snowboard equipment, winter coats, pants, hats and more. Drop off items from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 29 or 8-10 a.m. Nov. 30. Proceeds benefit Great North Academy High School Ski Team and the Antrim Ski Academy scholarship program. More details: 231-676-2493.
Seed orders
TRAVERSE CITY — The Conservation Resource Alliance’s Wild Roots Program allows landowners and organizations to purchase native seedlings for different habitats. Cost is $30 for a package of 100 seedlings. Orders are due Nov. 30. Call 231-946-6817 to learn more.
Holiday Illumination
ALDEN — The Holiday Illumination is set at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 in downtown Alden. The evening includes a tree lighting, caroling and refreshments.
Tree lighting
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Community Tree Lighting starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Rotary Park. Carols and music by the Frankfort High School band are included.
TART Trails donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently donated $7,500 to TART Trails. The organization plans to use the funds for year-round maintenance of existing trails. Projects include culvert replacement, adding parking at trailheads, surface repairs, signs and snow removal.
4-H winter program
GLEN ARBOR — The Leelanau County 4-H Ski and Snowboard Program begins at noon Jan. 5 at The Homestead. First through 12th graders can join group lessons on Sundays through Feb. 23. Lessons cost $95. Lesson, lift ticket and equipment rental are $170. Registration is open through the MSU Extension website. The deadline is Dec. 18. Questions: collier@msu.edu; 231-256-9888.
Grayling elk poached
GRAYLING — A bull elk was poached in the Pigeon River State Forest, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Conservation officers announced Tuesday they are looking for information about a large, bull elk carcass found near Ford Lake Road.
Officers said they suspect that the elk was killed over the weekend; it’s antlers included six points on one side and seven on the other.
“This is flat out poaching. A majestic elk was killed for no reason and left to rot,” Lt. Jim Gorno said in a statement.
He asked for the public’s help.
Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident can contact the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.
Information can be left anonymously; monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest of violators.
