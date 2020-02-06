Community snow snake
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Indigenous Youth invite families to play snow snake from 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Elk Rapids Schools Glowicki Field. The winter game is played on a track made of packed snow. Cellar 152 offers food and beverages. Equipment is provided.
Moonlit Snowshoe
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a guided Moonlit Snowshoe from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Look and listen for nocturnal animals in the forests. Cost is $5 each.
Bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Annual winter festival
BEULAH — Winterfest is scheduled for Feb. 8 in downtown Beulah. Activities include cookie sale, poker run, turkey bowling, chili cook-off, wagon rides, rubber duck race, parade and more. The day concludes with fireworks and a bonfire. Questions: 231-383-1120.
4-H event
MAPLE CITY — Families are invited to 4H4ALL from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Cedar/Maple City Lions Club. Free activities include snowshoeing, listening to presentations, seeing animals, making crafts, conducting scientific experiments and more. The Leelanau County 4-H Youth Association sponsors this event.
Skulls and Scat event
BELLAIRE — The Skulls and Scat event goes from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Grass River Natural Area. Look at mammal skulls and then venture on a hike to search for animal scat. Bring snowshoes or rent some for $5. Admission is $5 each.
Betsie Bay Frozen 5K
ELBERTA — The annual Betsie Bay Frozen 5K starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Start at the Lake Michigan lookout in Elberta and finish on Main Street in Frankfort. Entry is $20. Register online until Feb. 12. Proceeds support local nonprofits. Questions: BetsieBayFrozen5k@gmail.com.
Great Lakes book talk
SUTTONS BAY — The next Inland Seas Education Association (ISEA) Café goes from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Capt. Thomas M. Kelly Biological Station. Discuss Jerry Dennis’ book “The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas.” Everyone is welcome.
Evening ski
BELLAIRE — The Valentine’s Night Ski is open from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Grass River Natural Area. Ski on the groomed trails and enjoy a campfire. Hot cocoa, tea and chocolates are available indoors. Bring a headlamp and skis. Cost is $5 each.
Fishtown 5K registration
LELAND — Registration is open for the 12th annual Fishtown 5K, which starts at 9 a.m. July 18. Runners, walkers and leashed dogs are welcome. The costume contest theme is “Water, Water Everywhere.” Entry is $30 until June 30; pay $35 through July 17.
Proceeds help Fishtown Preservation maintain the area. Contact: 231-256-8878.
