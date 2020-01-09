Family-friendly activities
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Winterfest from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 11. Families are invited for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing on the trails, crafts, games and nature stories. Plus, roast marshmallows and enjoy hot chocolate.
Bike summer camp
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education College for Kids partners with Norte to offer the full-day summer program “Bike and Learn.” Register for the Norte Bike Camp starting Jan. 13 and sign up for a 1 p.m. NMC class beginning April 6. More information: 231-995-1700; ees@nmc.edu.
Warbler talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists hosts Bill Rapai, of the Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Traverse Area District Library. Rapai talks about the bird’s history, conservation efforts and more.
Admission is free; public is welcome.
Ship discussion
SUTTONS BAY — The next Inland Seas Education Association (ISEA) Café goes from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Capt. Thomas M. Kelly Biological Station. This month’s discussion topic is “Ship Culture, History and the Way of the Ship.” Everyone is welcome.
Forestry program
LELAND — Forester Kama Ross presents “What’s Happening to Our Trees?” at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Leland Township Library. Learn how to identify and manage forest stressors as well as work with professionals to keep trees and shrubs healthy.
Water levels presentation
LELAND — Michigan Sea Grant Northwest District Extension Educator Mark Breederland gives a talk at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Leland Township Library. Learn about current and expected water levels in the Great Lakes.
Night hike scheduled
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers a lantern-light snowshoe hike from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Join the guided hike through the forests to look and listen for nocturnal animals. Rent snowshoes for $5. Bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Home gardening talk
GLEN ARBOR — Landscaper Brian Zimmerman presents “Color in the Garden” at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. He discusses using native plants and pollinator-friendly blooms in home gardens. This event is offered with the center’s exhibition “COLOR,” which is displayed through March 26.
Trail receives approval
BEULAH — Betsie Valley Trail was recently approved for a $150,000 Michigan DNR Recreational Passport grant. The funds support reconstruction of the 1.5-mile non-motorized portion of the trail from downtown Beulah to County Farm Road. The grant requires at least 25 percent matching funds from the community. Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail and Betsie Valley Trailway Management Council are creating a project agreement that follows DNR standards.
Off-road races
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Traverse City Trail Running Festival, set from April 24-25 at Timber Ridge. Routes include a 10K relay and a 50K, 25K or 10K run. Prices vary. Sign up at enduranceevolution.com.
