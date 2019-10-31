Bike mechanics program expands
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently expanded its “Solution” bike mechanics program to youth going into fourth through 12th grades and adults. Learn basic repair skills at the Wheelhouse at the Civic Center. Classes are offered during school holidays for kids and on evenings and weekends for adults. Cost is $15-20 and includes an inner tube patching kit. Bring a bike or borrow one. Registration: 231-883-2404.
Movement classes available
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers movement classes including Pilates, yoga, strength training and more this winter. The Slow and Low: Restorative Yoga class occurs monthly from November through February. Classes are $15 each. Register at Eventbrite.com. More information: 231-333-1331.
Vasa trial opening
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and TART Trails host a soft opening of the Vasa Skillz loop from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Vasa Pathway. Enjoy cider, baked goods and the 2-mile single track. Learn about the project and its expected 2020 completion.
Boating safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers the “Mariner Knots, Boat Radio and Weather” class from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Air Station. Learn about knot tying, marine radio operations and more. Cost is $10. Registration is due Nov. 5. Contact: 231-883-8040; diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Author talks cycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Robert Downes presents “Biking Across the Continent” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Horizon Books. Downes discusses his cycling experience and recommends trails. He has written books about backpacking and the guidebook “Biking Northern Michigan.”
Mariners Memorial Service
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Mariners Memorial Service starts at noon Nov. 8 in the courtyard at the NMC Great Lakes Campus. Student Propeller Club, Port 150, of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy sponsors the ceremony to honor individuals who died on the lakes. Refreshments are served afterward. More details: 231-995-1200.
Equestrian event announced
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival recently announced plans to host the Adequan/FEI North American Youth Championships for the first time in 2020.
The show jumping and dressage sections take place Aug. 4-9 at Flintfields Horse Park.
The events are open to young riders ages 12-21. Applications are available in January.
