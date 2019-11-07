Mariners memorial
TRAVERSE CITY — The Student Propeller Club of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy sponsors the Mariners Memorial Service which begins at noon Nov. 8 at the NMC Great Lakes Campus.
Winter safety presentations
INTERLOCHEN — Beth Dole, from Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, presents “Navigating Ice Safety and Winter Arthritis” at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Golden Fellowship Hall and Nov. 20 at The Rock in Kingsley.
An optional lunch is served at noon. Cost is $3 for people over 60 and $5 for others.
Registration is due the Friday before each event. Contact: 231-922-4911.
Run Vasa
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and RF Events present Run Vasa at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 along the Vasa Head Trail. Choose a 5K, 10K or 25K route. Entry prices increase after noon Nov. 7. Packet pickup is from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Running Fit on South Airport Road. Questions: randy@rfevents.com; 734-929-9027.
Campfire stories
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts “Folklore and S’mores” from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9. Enjoy a campfire and hiking trails and learn about animals. Cost is $5 per person.
Free park entry Nov. 11
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore waives fees Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Stop by the Philip A. Hart Visitors Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, the Dune Climb and hiking trails. Active duty members of the U.S. military and their dependents can also pick up a free military pass, which provides free entry to all 419 national parks for one year.
GPS class for mariners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a GPS course from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Coast Guard Air Station.
Topics include navigation, chart plotting and more. GPS units are available to practice. Cost is $10 for the book and certificate. Registration: 231-883-8040; diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Community conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water (FLOW) hosts a community conversation from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Traverse Area District Library. Speakers discuss “Resetting Expectations: Community Engagement Session on the Role of Government in Environmental Protection and Public Health.” Register at Eventbrite.com.
Game day party
TRAVERSE CITY — Watch the University of Michigan versus Michigan State University football game at noon Nov. 16 at the VFW Post 2780.
The party includes corn hole, a chili contest and outfit contest.
Proceeds fund holiday gifts for veterans in nursing homes.
Boater safety class
TRAVERSE CITY — TC Coast Guard Auxiliary offers an 8-hour class for novice recreational boaters ages 12 and older. Topics include boating safety and safety equipment, emergency procedures, navigation rules and aids, boating regulations, and charting. Class meets Nov. 21 from 5:30 — 9 p.m. and Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10. Call Dianne Walker at 231-883-8040 or email diannewalk48@gmail.com by Nov. 19.
