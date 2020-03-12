Slush Cup
MANCELONA — Shanty Creek Resorts hosts the Slush Cup competition from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at Schuss Mountain. Other activities include a fish toss, snow shovel racing and seal slide. Spectator admission is free. Call 866-695-5010 to participate.
Nature program
TRAVERSE CITY — Explore ecosystems from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 14 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Boardman River Nature Center staff brings activities that emphasize watershed and woods. Museum admission is $7 each.
Historical society hike
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society hosts a snowshoe trail hike from 2-5 p.m. March 14 at Bowers Harbor Vineyards. Bring equipment or rent from Brick Wheels or Don Orr Ski N’ Beach Haus. Enjoy wine or cider afterward. Reservations not required.
Super Sunday
BELLAIRE — Super Sunday goes from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 15 at Shanty Creek Resorts Cedar River Village. All ages can learn to ski or snowboard. Cost is $33 and includes a lift ticket and equipment. Contact: 231-533-8621.
Plant pre-sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library opens online pre-ordering of spring plants and flowers starting March 15. Pick up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23 at Interlochen Corners. Proceeds support the library. More details: 231-276-6767.
Spring grant cycle
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club opens its spring 2020 grant cycle to area nonprofits that support running or walking for health, fitness and recreation. Awards are coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Apply by March 15. Contact: scholarships@gtrcf.org.
Pothole challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Fix MI State hosts the “Pothole Madness” bracket challenge this month. Michigan residents can submit photos of potholes on Facebook or Twitter through March 16. The public votes for their favorites, with a final winner announced in early April. The prize is a $1,000 gift card to a tire repair shop. Contact: 517-347-8336 or rmartin@martinwaymire.com.
Pesticides review
CADILLAC — Private and commercial pesticide applicators may attend the Pesticide Exam Review from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 at Wexford MSU Extension. Review current law and safe application and handling. A test is given at 1 p.m. Cost is $20. Registration: 231-944-6139.
Spring Planting Workshop
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Conservation District sponsors the free Spring Planting Workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 18 at Leelanau County Government Center. Topics include amending the soil, new plant species and advanced planning. Registration: 231-256-9783; kama.ross@macd.org.
Equestrian applications are being accepted
WILLIAMSBURG — Athletes ages 14-21 are invited to apply to the Adequan/Fédération Equestre Internationale North American Youth Championships for dressage and jumping.
The deadline is June 15. Entry is $50 before March 17. Events are Aug. 4-9. Contact: 859-258-2472.
Crosshatch receives $50,000 grant
BELLAIRE — Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology obtained $50,000 through the Extension Risk Management Education Competitive Grants Program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Funds provide educational programs in regenerative agriculture, agroforestry and renewable energy and workshops like cropping and carbon farming for small farmers in northwest Lower Michigan.
Farmers can receive individual follow-up sessions to discuss business and agroforestry plans.
