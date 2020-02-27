Animal sketching
BELLAIRE — The “ART: Pencil and Ink Sketching” session goes from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Grass River Natural Area.
Use pen and pencil to draw the mammals and birds that are displayed at the museum. All materials are included in the $10 fee.
Solstice races
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Solstice Half Marathon and 5K is set for June 20.
Run or walk around Big Glen Lake and through tree-lined roads near downtown Glen Arbor.
Entry is $74 for the half marathon until Feb. 29, $38.50 for the 5K until May 31.
Register on the Endurance Evolution website.
Race registration open
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain’s sixth annual North Mitten Half Marathon, 10K and 5K are scheduled for May 24. Run on paved and dirt roads and trails. The half marathon costs $70, 10K is $45 and 5K is $35. Prices increase after Feb. 29. Contact: 231-378-2000, ext. 7102.
Track Club offers scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club offers its 2020-21 academic year scholarship application. Students in the five-county area are eligible if they support running and walking for health, fitness and recreation. Awards are coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Apply by March 2. Contact: scholarships@gtrcf.org.
Tree disease presentation slated
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club meets at noon March 4 at Glen Lake Reformed Church. Arborist and Forester Daniel Schillinger talks about common tree diseases and pests at 1 p.m. More information: 262-914-1889.
Author talks ‘The River’
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Peter Heller discusses his book “The River” at 7 p.m. March 5 at City Opera House. The National Writers Series event opens at 6 p.m. with music, treats and a cash bar.
Students pay $5; general admission is $16. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Disney ice shows
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Figure Skating Club presents its annual ice show at 7 p.m. March 6 and 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 7 at Centre Ice Arena. “Magical Kingdom on Ice” features characters from many Disney films. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Bleacher seats are $18 for adults and $15 for kids ages 11 and younger. Tables of four cost $160 and include appetizer and beverage service. Raffle tickets and souvenirs are available to purchase. Call 800-836-0717 for tickets.
Spring Walk
HONOR — Grand Traverse Audubon Club invites everyone to the Spring Walk at 9 a.m. March 7. Meet birder Tom Ford at the west end of Esch Road (beach parking lot). Send a text message to 231-409-9203 to confirm attendance.
Succulent workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — HNM Wellness Store and Leelanau Plant Co. offer the DIY Succulent Bar from noon to 4 p.m. March 8 at 502 E. Front St., Suite A. Bring a container to make a planter. Soil, top seeding and a variety of succulents provided. Contact: 231- 252-8033.
Native seedling sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts its annual native seedling sale through March 31. People can browse more than 20 tree and shrub species online. Pick up seedlings April 24-25 at Boardman River Nature Center. More details: 231-941-0960.
