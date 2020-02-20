Golf exposition
TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Golf Expo runs 2-7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Park Place Hotel. Vendors showcase equipment, memberships, vehicles, clothes, health services and more. Entry is $5 at the door. Proceeds support nonprofits Veterans in Crisis, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan and The First Tee Northern Michigan. Contact: 231-775-3478, ext. 4134.
Basic Crew Training
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance begins its 2020 Basic Crew Training on Feb. 22. The program is for individuals looking to work aboard the schooner Madeline, cutter Champion or another sailing craft. Topics include safety, maintenance, Great Lakes maritime history and more. Trainees must be at least 18 and enroll as a volunteer. Cost is $50 for materials. Register online or call 231-946-2647 to learn more.
Snowshoe & Vines
BELLAIRE — Torch Lake Cellars hosts Snowshoe & Vines from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through the end of March. Rent equipment from Paddles & Pedals, or bring snowshoes.
Super Sunday
BELLAIRE — Super Sunday goes from noon to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Shanty Creek Resorts Cedar River Village. All ages can learn to ski or ride. These events occur weekly through March 17. Cost is $33. Contact: 231-533-8621.
Sailing presentation
WILLIAMSBURG — Jerome Rand presents “Sailing Into Oblivion” at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at Samaritas Senior Living. Rand shows video clips and pictures of his non-stop sailing trip around the world. Registration: 231-408-3383; jdilli@samaritas.org.
Home-school program
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers a winter program for home-school families from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 28. Students may be divided by age group. Admission is $7 per kid; adults are free. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Art in Ice, Sweet and Nice
BELLAIRE — The American Culinary Federation of Northwest Michigan and Shanty Creek Resorts host the Art in Ice, Sweet and Nice event from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 29. Regional artists carve ice blocks. The “Sweet Treats Bake Off” features samples from pastry chefs. A $5 ticket includes six treats. More details: 231-533-6023.
TART Trails fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Fun in the Snow” fundraiser goes from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 29 at Brengman Brothers Winery. Explore trails via fat tire bike, snowshoe or cross-country ski. Donations for chili and soup as well as a portion of wine sales benefit TART Trails. Rental equipment is available from Suttons Bay Bikes.
Deer Camp Tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Northwest Deer Camp Tour comes to the Hagerty Center March 18. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. The evening also features games, auction and raffles. Tickets are $40 each until March 4. Write checks to Whitetails Unlimited and send to Jim Kurdziel at P.O. Box 65 in Rothbury, MI 49452. Call 800-274-5471 to order by phone. More details: 231-894-1515.
