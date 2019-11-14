Deer Hunting Photo Contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults ages 18 and older may enter the Deer Hunting Photo Contest by posting a picture of their deer on the Traverse City Record-Eagle Facebook page. Submissions are due Nov. 30.
Three winners are announced in the paper on Dec. 12. First place prize is a gift certificate to Mikowski’s Meat Market and Deli, second is a 30-ounce Yeti mug and third gets a 20-ounce Yeti mug.
Poinsettia orders due Nov. 15
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Band Boosters hosts its annual poinsettia sale. Orders are due Nov. 15. Pick up is at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Elk Rapids High School, or pay $5 for delivery. Proceeds fund band student uniforms. Contact: 231-384-0202; sandsjansen@gmail.com.
Free ATV rides
TRAVERSE CITY — Kids are invited to the free ATV Park Ride from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at F&M Park. Test gas and electric all-terrain vehicles and learn safety tips. Helmet, gloves and goggles are provided.
Boating safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — The “About Boating Safety” course is scheduled from 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 21 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Coast Guard Air Station. Novice recreational boaters can learn about equipment, emergency procedures and navigation. Cost is $10. Call 231-883-8040 to register by Nov. 19.
Garden club
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club hosts its monthly speaker at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Acme Township Hall. Polly Cheney, author of “Sip, Pick and Pack,” discusses “How to Interest Children in Gardening.” Questions: 231-938-9611.
Photo presentation
ALDEN — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Helena Township Community Center. See photos from the Seney Wildlife Refuge in the Upper Peninsula. Cost is $10 for non-members. More details: ll.pics44@gmail.com.
Project proposals accepted
CHARLEVOIX — Health Department of Northwest Michigan accepts project proposals for the Building Healthy Places grant. Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Otsego and Wexford counties with public green spaces can apply. Letters of intent are due Nov. 22. More details: 231-347-5362.
Ski movie night
TRAVERSE CITY — Teton Gravity Research presents a ski movie night fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at City Opera House. Enjoy the premiere of the feature-length film “Winterland.” Tickets are $15.50. Proceeds benefit Grand Traverse Ski Club. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Fire-making workshop
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers a fire-making workshop from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 24. Teens and adults can learn to build a fire with natural materials. Cost is $20 each.
Pajama party, parade
GLEN ARBOR — The PJ Party Shopping event is on from 6:30-9 a.m. Nov. 29 at Glen Arbor businesses.
The M22 Store, Coastal, Cherry Republic, Cottage Book Shop and others offer deals for Black Friday.
Stick around for the Bed Parade at 9 a.m.
Decorated beds roll down Western Avenue.
Barn of the Year nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Barn Preservation Network seeks nominations for the 2020 Barn of the Year awards. Facilities must be currently used for agricultural purposes or adapted for other uses. Applications are due Jan. 25. Contact: klanderson42@gmail.com; 616-540-6701.
Acorn Adventurers program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District offers the Acorn Adventurers program at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 and 22 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Kids under 4 and their adult are invited to explore the outdoors. Registration: 231-941-0960.
