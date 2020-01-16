Fly tying class
ELK RAPIDS — Eric Crissman leads a fly tying class from 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Ethanology. Learn techniques and patterns. All skill levels welcome. Cost is $20 at the door and includes materials. Contact: 231-498-2800.
Snowmobile races
MANCELONA — The Pro Stock Raceway Snow Drags begin at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at 3357 Doerr Road. Jerry Rice Racing, of New York, brings chrome-plated snowmobiles. More than 500 team entries are expected at this family-friendly event. Registration is open from 9-11 a.m. Test runs start at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $15 for adults and free for kids under 12.
Anniversary year kickoff is set
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore kicks off its 50th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Dune Climb. The “Hibernation Celebration” includes sledding, snowball target practice, snowshoe the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail and create snow sculptures.
Enjoy hot chocolate by the fire and crafting sessions in the Dune Center.
Ranger-led snowshoe hikes begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A park pass is required for entry.
Skiing demonstrations
BELLAIRE — Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis offers free skiing demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resorts. Try equipment and discuss the winter sport.
Art workshop
BELLAIRE — The “ART: Winter Pastels” workshop goes from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Grass River Natural Area. All materials and instruction are included in the $10 fee.
Snowmobile class
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Sheriff Department offers a free snowmobile class from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at 870 S. Main St. Ages 12 to adult are invited to take this safety course and the written test. Lunch is provided. Registration: 231-627-3155.
Beekeeping 101
TRAVERSE CITY — Beekeeping 101 goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 in the yurt at the Little Fleet. Learn about honeybee biology and behavior, beekeeping practices, treating pests, pollination and other related topics. Cost is $75. Registration: beesgalore.com. More details: jeff@beesgalore.com.
Free park admission
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore waives the entrance fee for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20. Visitors can sled at the Dune Climb or cross-country ski and snowshoe on park trails. The Philip A. Hart Visitors Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snowshoe races
TRAVERSE CITY — The Bigfoot 5K and 10K Snowshoe Race is set for Jan. 25 at Timber Ridge. Entry is $25 before noon Jan. 23. Rent snowshoes for $20. Registration: 231-933-9242.
Nighttime hiking
BELLAIRE — A winter Owl Prowl goes from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn about owl calls and habitats while walking through the woods. Bring a flashlight and snowshoes if the snow is deep. Admission is $5 each. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Barn of the Year awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Barn Preservation Network seeks nominations for the 2020 Barn of the Year awards. Facilities must be employed for agricultural purposes or adapted for other uses. Applications are due Jan. 25. Contact: klanderson42@gmail.com; 616-540-6701.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.