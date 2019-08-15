Antrim Creek hike
ATWOOD — Grass River Natural Area hosts a hike at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Antrim Creek Natural Area. Learn about the area’s history through the book “Whistle Up the Bay.” Meet at the south entrance off Old Dixie Highway.
Crosshatch Center fundraiser
KEWADIN — A fundraiser for Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology is set from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Waterfire Vineyards. Learn about the organization’s programs and enjoy live music from Grass River Natural Area’s James Dake. A dollar from each glass of sustainable wine benefits Crosshatch.
Rowing club open house
LAKE LEELANAU — Lake Leelanau Rowing Club hosts a recruiting open house from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Fountain Point. The club is open to seventh through 12th graders who pass a swim test. More information: 954-655-0270; 12row@gmail.com.
Nature walk set for Aug. 20
BELLAIRE — The Blooms and Birds Wildflower Walk goes from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at Grass River Natural Area. Discover birds and plants along the trails. Donations are appreciated. This event also occurs Aug. 27.
Paddle race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Power Island Rapa Nui is set to begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 24. The race involves a 3-mile paddle, 2-mile trail run and 3-mile paddle to Bowers Harbor. Register online till Aug. 21. More details: racetc@racetc.com or benjamingareiss@gmail.com.
Yoga in the Outdoors
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Yoga in the Outdoors at 10 a.m. Aug. 21. Learn stretching and breathing techniques with instructor Jason Minaker. Cost is $5 per person. Bring a yoga mat if possible.
Birding event
ELBERTA — Benzie Audubon Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Betsie Valley Trailhead. Look for early fall migrating birds and resident species. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Wagon tours continue
GLEN ARBOR — Historic Sleeping Bear offers horse and wagon tours through Aug. 22 at the Port Oneida agricultural community. Tours start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $20 for adults and $12 for kids ages 4-12. Reservations: 231-334-6103.
Nature Story Time
BELLAIRE — Kids ages 4 and older are invited to Nature Story Time at 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at Grass River Natural Area. Enjoy a short story and outdoor activity. Cost is $5 per child. Large groups may call 231-533-8314.
Model Air Show
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area RC Club hosts its 22nd annual Model Air Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Thompsonville Airport. The day includes WWI and WWII planes, a candy drop for kids and classic cars. Spectators should bring chairs. Questions: 231-970-0088.
Golf and concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rock N Hole Golf Outing and Concert starts at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Elmbrook Golf Course. Kenny Olson, Jimmy Olson, Billy Davis, Tosha Owens and Chris Campbell perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 for the day or $25 for the show. Proceeds benefit Hallie’s Hearts Endowment. Call 231-392-9379.
