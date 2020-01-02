Skiing clinics
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club hosts the annual Midwest Nordic Rendezvous Jan. 3-5 at Timber Ridge. Guest instructor Zeke Fashingbauer leads skiing clinics for all skill levels. Register online. Email amy68fly@yahoo.com for more information.
Winter Trails Day
BELLAIRE — Kids and adults are invited to Winter Trails Day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Schuss Mountain Nordic Center. Try snowshoeing and cross-country skiing for free. More details: 866-695-5010.
Snowshoeing tour
SUTTONS BAY — The Vine to Wine Snowshoe Tour occurs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at Big Little Wines.
A private trail connects the winery to Suttons Bay Ciders and Ciccone Vineyards.
Tickets are $59 each and include snowshoe rental and lunch. Reservations: 231-421-6815.
Winter Birds at the Feeder
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Winter Birds at the Feeder from 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Learn about birds and enjoy hot cocoa. Attendees may also go for a short walk outside to the feeding areas, if desired. Cost is $5 per person.
NPS seeks public input
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Park Service encourages people to identify national park areas with little or no access to the public. Nominated lands should be at least 640 contiguous acres. Submissions are due Jan. 4 via the NPS Planning, Environmental and Public Comments website. More information: 202-513-7256.
Kids skiing events
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers the Kids on Skis in the Woods at 11:45 a.m. Sundays through March 29 at Timber Ridge. All ages and abilities can explore the trails at this free event.
Super Sunday
BELLAIRE — Super Sunday goes from noon to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Shanty Creek Resorts Cedar River Village. All ages can learn to ski or ride. These events occur weekly through March 17. Cost is $33. Contact: 231-533-8621.
Trail Tuesday
BELLAIRE — Trail Tuesday starts at noon Jan. 7 at Antrim Conservation District. Hike the Cedar River Natural Area. Bring snowshoes if needed. Questions: 231-533-8363; antrimcd@macd.org.
Moonlight Snowshoe Tour
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park offers a free Moonlight Snowshoe Tour from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 9. Learn about the art park while walking about 1 mile along forest paths. Bring snowshoes, poles, water and snacks. Rent equipment at Crystal Mountain. Leashed dogs and kids are welcome.
Grass River Shiver
BELLAIRE — The Grass River Shiver 5K and 10K snowshoe race starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Grass River Natural Area. Entry is $25 in advance and $30 at the event. Register online or call 231-533-8314.
Educator information
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Stewardship Initiative invites educators and administrators to the “Sturgeon in the Classroom” informational from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 16 at 5363 N. Long Lake Road. Learn how to raise fish in schools.
Registration is due Jan. 12. Questions: 231-271-3077.
Suds & Snow tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Suds & Snow event is set from 1-6 p.m. March 7 at Timber Ridge Resort. Enjoy food, alcoholic beverages and music from local performers.
The event is 1970s themed. Tickets are $35 in advance. More details: 800-836-0717.
