Ride for Reading
THOMPSONVILLE — The Betsie Valley Ride for Reading starts at noon Sept. 21 at Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill. Ride is about 80 miles through Leelanau and Benzie counties. Music, auction and food follow. Entry is $15 per bike and $10 for additional riders through Aug. 30. Proceeds support Friends of Betsie Valley District Library. More details: bvdlibrary0012@yahoo.com.
Sky viewing events
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Grand Traverse Astronomical Society host a solar viewing from 4-6 p.m. and the Star Party from 9-11 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Dune Climb. A park entrance pass or annual pass is required for entry. Call 231-326-4700, ext. 5005 for more information.
Watershed Center receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay recently received a $150,000 grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation’s Sustain Our Great Lakes program. The award supports a project in Elk Rapids that emphasizes green infrastructure. The goal is to increase storm water storage and infiltration so fewer pollutants flow into Grand Traverse Bay.
Bridge walk
BEULAH — The fifth annual Cold Creek Bridge walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 2. Afterward, enjoy games and refreshments at Beulah Village Park. Plus, Archibald Jones shares memories of Crystal Lake. Sponsored by the Beulah Boosters and the Crystal Lake Community Business Association.
Black bear presentation
BENZONIA — Wildlife biologist Steve Griffiths presents “The Life History and Management of Black Bears in Michigan” at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the tribal center, 7282 Hoadley Road. Hosted by the Benzie Audubon Club.
Leo Creek Preserve discussionSUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a program at noon Sept. 4 at the Government Center. Kate Thornhill introduces the Leo Creek Preserve and discusses their upcoming educational programs.
Conservation talk
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club hosts local author Heather Shumaker at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Glen Lake Reformed Church. Shumaker speaks about working with Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy to preserve the Arcadia Dunes. Bring a lunch at noon, if desired.
Maritime conference, dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Association for Great Lakes Maritime History hosts a conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Corner Loft. Five presentations cover underwater research technologies, shipwrecks, fisheries, freshwater fleets and other topics. Registration is $40 and includes refreshments.
The AGLMH Awards Dinner goes from 6-9 p.m. and features Great Lakes historian Ted Karamanski of Loyola University. His talk addresses “Navigational Aid Development on the Great Lakes.” Cost is $55. Register at Eventbrite.com.
Adventurama returns Sept. 7
TRAVERSE CITY — Adventurama begins at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Workshop Brewing Company. Three to five bikers compete by exploring town, finding prizes and completing challenges. Cost is $50 per group. Proceeds support Norte Youth Cycling. Registration: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.