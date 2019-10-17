Owl Prowl
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts its Owl Prowl from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19. Learn about bird conservation and then take a hike on the trails. Bring a flashlight. Cost is $5 per person. The event also occurs Oct. 25.
Fall Stewardship Day
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area seeks volunteers for Fall Stewardship Day, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 19. All ages and abilities are welcome to help prepare the trails and buildings for winter. A potluck and Autumn Fest follow.
Fall festivities
CENTRAL LAKE — Central Fall Fest is set from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Activities include a chili cook-off, sidewalk sales, bounce house, produce stand, phone photography contest, bonfire, live music and more.
Harvest Party
WILLIAMSBURG — Townline Ciderworks hosts its Harvest Party from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 19. Activities include kids games, music from StoneFolk and food from Betty’s Hot Dish. Pumpkin donuts, apples, pumpkins and fresh cider are available for purchase.
Run and yoga
BELLAIRE — Yoga Bellaire and Antrim Conservation District present Run + Yoga at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Cedar River Natural Area. Cost is $15 for the guided 5K run through the trails and yoga session. Registration: YogaBellaire@gmail.com.
Rowing regatta
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tritons Rowing hosts the “Head of the North” home regatta at 8 a.m. Oct. 20 at Medalie Park on South Airport Road. Six teams from around Michigan plan to compete in the almost 2-mile race on Boardman Lake.
Zombie Run
TRAVERSE CITY — The 5K Zombie Run is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at Right Brain Brewery. Costumes are encouraged. Entry is $30 for adults and $20 for kids under 17 until Oct. 20. Register or sign up to volunteer at tczombierun.com. More details: 231-941-4300.
‘Motherload’ screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte presents a screening of “Motherload” at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Bijou By the Bay theater. This is the third annual Bike Night event. Tickets are $12 and include membership to the Norte Clubhouse, bike valet service and specials at Workshop Brewing Company starting at 4:30 p.m. Purchase online, at the box office or call 231-486-5222.
Snowshoe lacing workshop
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers a snowshoe workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3. Ages 15 and older can learn how to lace traditional Ojibwa-style snowshoes. Bring a lunch. Coffee, water and snacks are provided. Cost is $200 and includes frame kits, bindings, polyurethane finish and instruction. Register and pay by Oct. 26. Questions: 231-533-8314; Jenn@grassriver.org.
Geranium orders accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club is accepting geranium orders through Dec. 6. Choose from red, white, pink and other colors. Sizes range from 5 inches to 12-inch patio pots and 11-inch hanging pots. Green filler plants like vines, spikes and asparagus ferns are also available. The “Simply Geraniums” sale funds community projects like the library Children’s Garden and scholarships. Pickup is schedule for May 13. Questions: 231-947-0568.
TART Trails award winner selected
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails recently named Bob Otwell the 2019 winner of the Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer Award. Otwell helped launch the Vasa grooming program, TART Trails Sustainer’s Circle of Donors and Smart Commute Week. He also worked to connect the trail in Traverse City to the Leelanau Trail between Tom’s West Bay at M-72 and the caboose on Carter Road. Plus, he advocates for safer bike and pedestrian routes in the area.
