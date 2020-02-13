Winter festival
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Winterfest starts with a perch fishing contest at 7 a.m. Feb. 15 at Big and Little Glen lakes. Bring catches to the Sportsman Shop for judging at 1 p.m.
The Chili Cook-off starts at noon at Boonedocks.
Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for seniors and kids under 12.
Proceeds support Glen Lake Schools Scholarship Fund.
Winterlochen is Feb. 15
INTERLOCHEN — Winterlochen goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Families can enjoy indoor crafts, snow games, parade, art workshops and more.
Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Company presents “The Sleeping Beauty” at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Winter festival Feb. 15-16
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Winterfest is set from Feb. 15-16 at 1905 Fairgrounds Road. Activities include a craft show, weight pull and sled dog races. Vendors can contact lhirley@yahoo.com to sign up for the craft show.
TART Trails benefit
SUTTONS BAY — Snowshoe or cross-country ski Shady Lane Cellars groomed trails from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 16. Donations for chili and soup as well as a portion of wine sales benefit TART Trails. Suttons Bay Bikes offers snowshoe and ski rentals. Reservations: 231-421-6815.
Shipwreck program
TRAVERSE CITY — “Exploring the W.C. Kimball, a Manitou Mysteries Shipwreck Adventure” starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Dennos Museum Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. This is a fundraiser for Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum. Contact: 231-386-5422.
Platte River Park forum
HONOR — Honor Area Restoration Project invites community members to discuss Platte River Park from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Gathering Place. The project plan includes developing parking, restrooms, walkways, canoe and kayak launches as well as public access to the river.
Audubon club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Boardman River Nature Center. Greg Miller, of the Michigan Blue Bird Society, presents “The Joy of Blue Birds.” He also talks about the Michigan Blue Bird Festival in March.
The public is welcome to this free event.
Frozen Torch race
CENTRAL LAKE — YMCA Camp Hayo-Went-Ha hosts its annual Frozen Torch 5K snowshoe race at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at Kresge Lodge. People of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Entry is $20 per person until Feb. 21. Pay $25 on race day. Contact: 231-544-5915.
Signs of the River Otter
BELLAIRE — Signs of the River Otter goes from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn to find areas where an otter has been and then take a trail walk. Cost is $5 per person.
Restoration project
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance seeks volunteers and donors for a full-deck restoration project of the historic schooner Madeline. The work involves replacing the deck with Alaskan Yellow Cedar, which is estimated to cost $40,000. Call 231-946-2647 to get involved.
Track Club offers scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club opened its 2020-21 academic year scholarship application. Students in the five-county area may apply if they support running and walking for health, fitness and recreation. Awards are coordinated through Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Apply by March 2. Contact: scholarships@gtrcf.org.
Harvest Stompede registration
SUTTONS BAY — Registration is open for the annual Harvest Stompede, which begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at Shady Lane Cellars.
Entry is $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K until Aug. 19. Register via RunSignup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.