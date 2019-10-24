Fall festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Unitarian Universalist Congregation’s Fall Festival includes apple bobbing, a leaf maze and other family activities from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 27.
Pet adoption
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Humane Society hosts a pet adoption from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at Serra Subaru. The business also hosts its Pet Supply Donation drive through Oct. 31. Accepted items include dry pet food, scratching pads, non-clumping cat litter, toys, pet store gift cards and more. Contact: 231-946-5116.
Harvest Party
KEWADIN — Waterfire Vineyards hosts its Harvest Party beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 26. This includes snacks and the 2019 Riesling harvest. Not a kid-friendly event. RSVP: info@waterfirewine.com; 231-498-2753.
Storytelling event
ELK RAPIDS — Jim
Ribby presents “An Evening of Ghosts, Goblins, Fairies and Elves” at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Elk Rapids District Library grounds. Enjoy a bonfire, cider and donuts while listening to harvest and Halloween tales. Suitable for ages 8 and older.
Owl Prowl
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts its Owl Prowl from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Learn about bird conservation and then take a hike on the trails. Bring a flashlight. Cost is $5 per person.
Recovery yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — A recovery yoga series begins at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Running Fit on Front Street. Classes aim to increase strength, flexibility and other skills for athletes. Yoga mats are available to borrow, or bring one. Sessions occur on Sunday mornings. Register via Eventbrite.com.
Costume party
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts the Trunk ‘n’ Treat Party from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Costumed children can enjoy treats. Cider and donuts are distributed in the church hall if there is inclement weather.
Pet Halloween party
TRAVERSE CITY — The Howl-o-ween Party goes from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Shed Beer Garden. DOG Bakery provides prizes for the dog costume contest. Cherryland Humane Society accepts donations and presents some animals that are up for adoption. A dog-friendly menu is available.
FishPass answer session
TRAVERSE CITY — The Lower Boardman River Leadership Team facilitates a public forum from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at City Opera House. FishPass staff will provide and discuss answers to the questions asked during the Oct. 15 forums.
Thanksgiving race
TRAVERSE CITY — The 12th annual Traverse City Turkey Trot takes place Nov. 28 at St. Francis High School. Racers can choose the 5K or 5-mile route. Entry fees increase after Oct. 31. Attendees are encouraged to bring rice, soups, oatmeal, canned goods and other nonperishable items for the Father Fred Foundation. Contact: 231-941-4300.
Fishery awards available
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Fishery Commission accepts nominations for the Jack Christie/Ken Loftus Award for Distinguished Scientific Contributions toward Understanding Healthy Great Lakes Ecosystems and the Vern Applegate Award for Outstanding Contributions to Sea Lamprey Control. Forms are due Nov. 1. Contact: 734-662-3209.
Volunteer appreciation
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts a Volunteer Appreciation Party from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Jolly Pumpkin. Learn about volunteer and ambassador programs. Reservations are due Nov. 1. Contact: 231-941-4300; Caitlin@traversetrails.org.
Tree planting
TRAVERSE CITY — ReLeaf Michigan seeks volunteers to plant more than 14 trees from 12:45-3:30 p.m. Nov. 1 on Grant Street, between Carver and Kinross streets. Attendees should wear closed-toe shoes and bring a shovel and gloves, if possible. Meet at 941 Grant St. Refreshments are provided. RSVP: lbilbey@traversecitymi.gov; 231-922-4778.
