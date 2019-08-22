Balloons over Bellaire
BELLAIRE — View more than 20 hot air balloons from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23-24 from Summit Mountain behind the Lakeview Hotel. The event depends on the weather.
Free park admission
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers free admission Aug. 25 to celebrate the 103rd birthday of the National Park Service. Entrance and commercial tour fees are waived for the day. Woodrow Wilson signed legislation that created the NPS on Aug. 25, 1916.
Annual golf event
WILLIAMSBURG — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan hosts its annual golf scramble at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at LochenHeath Golf Club. Cost is $200 for a golf cart, box lunch, on-course games and entry to the post-golf cocktail reception and dinner. Additional dinner tickets are $50. Registration: 231-946-2447; office@bigsupnorth.com.
Boardman River forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Brook Trout Coalition and Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited sponsor the community forum “Emerging Visions for the Boardman River” from 6-8:45 p.m. Aug. 28 at Traverse Area District Library. The panel features representatives from the Watershed Center, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Grand Traverse Conservation District and For Love of Water.
Butterfly program
KINGSLEY — A monarch butterfly program begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Meet in the Children’s Garden to learn about the insect and its habits. Tagged butterflies will be released to begin their migration.
Harvest Festival
MANTON — The 95th annual Harvest Festival is scheduled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Friday and continues all weekend. Other activities include craft shows, farmers market, amusement rides, a parade, kids’ games, a car show and more. Raffle tickets are available to purchase. Go online or email manton.harvestfest@gmail.com for the full schedule.
Foot race
NORTHPORT — The second annual Bay to Braman Bolt is set to begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Northport Village Marina. The 1.1-mile foot race goes from the harbor to the top of Braman Hill. Entry is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 10-18. All proceeds support Northport Area Heritage Association. Interested volunteers and sponsors can contact sawyer@localriffraffco.com.
ISEA benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — FireFly hosts “Celebrating Inland Seas Education Association” from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 31. ISEA staff and volunteers are available. The restaurant donates $1 from each dessert sold to the organization.
Chronic wasting disease forum
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall and representatives from the Michigan DNR discuss chronic wasting disease at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Kalkaska Village Clubhouse. The public is welcome to comment.
9/11 Honor Run
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City hosts the 9/11 Honor Run at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at F&M Park. The 5K costs $35 until Sept. 5. Proceeds support Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance, a nonprofit that supports first responders and people with PTSD. Go to runsignup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.