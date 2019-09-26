Nature book preorders
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area is accepting preorders for its newest book “Great Lakes Wetland Walks: A Wildflower Field Guide” by Peg Comfort. The text features artwork by Glenn Wolff, plant diagrams by Heather Shaw and photographs by GRNA Education Director James Dake. The publication is expected to arrive in October. More details: 231-533-8314.
National Public Lands Day
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore hosts a work bee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 on the trail at Bass Lake. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Trails End Road. Dress for the weather and bring water. Tools are provided. Park entrance fees are waived for all visitors in recognition of National Public Lands Day. Questions: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Boating safety class
TRAVERSE CITY — Coast Guard Auxiliary offers the “About Boating Safety” course from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Topics include equipment, emergency procedures and charting. Cost is $10 and includes a book and safety certificate. Sign up by Sept. 30. Registration: 313-801-8621; kolhagenlinda@gmail.com.
Star Talk and Party
TRAVERSE CITY — The Star Talk and Party goes from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Traverse Area District Library. Bob Moler, of Interlochen Public Radio, presents “Autumn Stars, Galaxies, Myths and Stories.” View the stars after his talk.
Great Beerd Run
ACME — The annual Great Beerd Run begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Entry is $35 through the end of September. Cost includes a knitted beard cap, three on-course tastings, a bottle opener and post-race party with one glass of beer. The race is open to adults ages 21 and older. More details: 231-534-6000.
Zombie Run
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Zombie Run starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at Right Brain Brewery. Entry is $30 for adults and $20 for kids under 18 until Oct. 1. Proceeds support TART Trails. Registration: tczombierun.com.
Fall grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club’s Fall 2019 Grant Cycle is open to nonprofits in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Awards support programs that encourage running and walking for health, fitness, family recreation and competition. Grants are coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Applications are due by Oct. 1. Visit the track club online for more details.
Great Pumpkin Dash
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Pumpkin Dash begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Mt. Holiday. People may lug a pumpkin through four obstacles. The “PUPkin Costume Parade” follows the race. Entry is $40 for teams of four and $20 for individuals. Prices increase after Oct. 1. Proceeds support Cherryland Humane Society. More details: 231-409-9118.
Environmental exposition
GRAYLING — The Northern Michigan Forestry and Wildlife Habitat Expo is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Kirtland Community College. Topics include forest health, non-game habitats and food plots. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Cost includes lunch. Register online or call 989-275-7179.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.