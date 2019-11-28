Frankfort celebration
FRANKFORT — Horse-drawn carriage rides go from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at Frankfort High School during the Holly Berry Art and Crafts Fair. Return for the tree lighting at 7 p.m. at Rotary Park.
Winter run, bike race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Farmland 5K and the 12-mile Free for All Bike races are scheduled for Dec. 7 at 1154 Rasho Road. The cross-country route features logs, hay bales and other obstacles. Individuals and teams may compete. Entry is $40 for each race or $55 for both. Registration ends Dec. 5. More details: info@tctrackclub.com.
Jingle Bell Run
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Jingle Bell Run begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Workshop Brewing Company. Festive attire is encouraged. Hot chocolate and homemade cookies are served. Soup is available for purchase. Race entry is $20 until Dec. 6. Register at runsignup.com.
Wetland book signing
BELLAIRE — Peg Comfort signs her recently-published book “Great Lakes Wetland Walks” at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Grass River Natural Area. The book is available to purchase.
Geranium orders accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club is accepting geranium orders through Dec. 6. Choose from red, white, pink and other colors. Sizes range from 5 inches to 12-inch patio pots and 11-inch hanging pots. Green filler plants like vines, spikes and asparagus ferns are also available. The “Simply Geraniums” sale funds community projects like the library Children’s Garden and scholarships. Pickup is schedule for May 13. Questions: 231-947-0568.
Decoy show
CADILLAC — The annual Cadillac Decoy and Sporting Collectible Show goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center. Vendor items include fishing gear, ice saws, hand-carved decoys, antlers and more. A recreational passport is required for parking. Questions: 231-590-6232.
Photography workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Walk around Elk Rapids with John Russell, who discusses night lights. Cost is $10 for non-members. More details: ll.pics44@gmail.com.
Urban wood workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Urban Wood Network leads a workshop at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Government Center, second floor. Learn about urban utilization and extending a tree’s life. Seating is limited. RSVP: 231-922-4778; lbilbey@traversecitymi.gov.
Cycling club awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club awards more than $26,000 in grants to six local organizations that support recreational bicycling. Recipients: TART Trails Acme Connector; Norte’s Bike Mas at the New Campus School and Kalkaska Strong and Suttons Bay Strong programs; Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association’s annual Trails Festival and pavilion at the VASA Single Track; Recycle-A-Bike; Milton Township bike racks and the League of Michigan Bicyclists in Lansing.
