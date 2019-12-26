Disc golf benefit
KINGSLEY — The No Foot No Fault Dubs benefit for Kerry Hanley starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at Civic Center South. Entry is $25 per person and includes 18 holes of disc golf at the Bear’s Den. Proceeds help Hanley with medical fees. Register at discgolfscene.com.
Demo Day
MANCELONA — Demo Day goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Schuss Mountain. Try out ski and snowboard equipment and get recommendations from companies. Admission is free. Contact: 231-533-3000.
Frozen Rabbit 5K
TRAVERSE CITY — Running Fit hosts the Frozen Rabbit 5K Run/ Walk at 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Norte Wheelhouse. Hot chocolate and cookies are provided afterward. Same-day registration opens at 10 a.m. Entry is $10 until Dec. 31, $15 on race day. Proceeds support Norte’s scholarship fund. Call 231-883-2404 to volunteer.
Winter Day Camp
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers its Winter Day Camp from Jan. 1-3. Kids ages 7-12 may build a snow shelter, track animals and make a campfire. Activities go from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Cost is $100 per camper. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Winter program registration
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy offers race training and ski and snowboard lessons for school-age children at Schuss Mountain. Scholarships are available. Registration continues through Jan. 1. Contact: 231-676-2493.
Birds presentation
BENZONIA — Benzie Audubon Club members gather at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Tribal Center, 7282 Hoadley Road. Sally and Doug Cook present “Birding Great Britain.” Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Public star viewing
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Astronomy Club and Grand Traverse Astronomical Society host a public viewing night at 9-11 p.m. Jan. 3 at Rogers Observatory. Admission is $2 per person or $5 for a family. Contact: 231- 995-2300.
Snowshoe hikes
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore rangers lead beginners in the “Snowshoe Saunter” and more experienced folks in the “Snowshoe Trek” on Saturdays from Jan. 4 through March 14. Events begin at 1 p.m. at Philip A. Hart Visitors Center. Equipment is available to borrow. A park entrance pass or annual pass is required for parking. Reservations: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Ski club receives grant
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Community Ski Club recently received a $25,000 grant from the Share Winter Foundation. The award funds ski equipment and instruction for the Nordic Rocks program, which serves Betsie Valley School, Crystal Lake Elementary School, Frankfort Elementary, Bear Lake Elementary, Buckley Elementary and Lake Ann Elementary. The grant also includes bringing all participating students to Crystal Mountain for a half-day graduation event.
