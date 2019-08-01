Kayaking Grass River
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a kayaking event from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 along Grass River. Cost is $45 with a rental or $25 without.
Meet at the end of Grass River Road off M-88. More details: 231-533-8314.
Guided hike
ATWOOD — Grass River Natural Area hosts a guided hike from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at Antrim Creek Natural Area. Meet at the south entrance, off Old Dixie Highway.
Wildflower walk
BELLAIRE — The next Blooms and Birds Wildflower Walk goes from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at Grass River Natural Area. GRNA docent Julie Hurd leads a stroll along the trails. Donations are appreciated.
Pontoon cruise
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers a morning pontoon cruise from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 7. Tour the Grass River and learn about the organization’s conservation work. Cost is $25 per person. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Outdoor yoga session
BELLAIRE — Yoga in the Outdoors starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Grass River Natural Area. Stretch and learn breathing techniques. Bring a yoga mat if possible. Cost is $5 per person.
Annual golf outing
KINGSLEY — Child and Family Services hosts the annual Tee Up Fore Kids: Jack Otto Classic at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Kingsley Club. Golf fee is $200 until Aug. 9. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Register online or call 231-946-8975.
Coffee, birding event
FRANKFORT — Benzie Audubon Club meets for coffee at Petals and Pedals at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10. Carpool to nearby sites to look for seasonal birds. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Swim registration
TRAVERSE CITY — The Swim for Grand Traverse Bay takes place Aug. 10. The 2-mile, point-to-point open water event is open to adults. Cost is $45, plus additional fundraising.
Youth ages 12-17 can enter the Kids Swim for Grand Traverse Bay on Aug. 9. Proceeds benefit the Watershed Center. Register online until Aug. 8. Questions: sdifranco@gtbay.org.
Celebrate Colantha
TRAVERSE CITY — Colantha’s Garden Celebration goes from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Historic Barns Park. Free activities include cake walk, wagon rides, live music, craft fair, farming demonstrations, kids’ games and more. Food trucks are also available.
Grants available
LANSING — A revamped DNR grant program is offering $1.825 million for fisheries habitat work, dam removal and more. Fisheries Habitat Grant funding is available through an open, competitive process to local, state, federal and tribal governments and nonprofit groups, for single- and multiple-year projects. Grant amounts start at a minimum of $25,000.
Applicants must submit a short preproposal for DNR review to Chip Kosloski at kosloskic3@michigan.gov no later than Aug. 30.
Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their preproposal by Oct. 4, and if successful, will be invited to submit a full application.
Take an Adult Fishing
LANSING — Celebrate the third annual Take an Adult Fishing Day on August 3 and share your picture on social media by using #TakeAnAdultFishing.
The DNR will randomly select a few winners to receive a fishing gear prize.
