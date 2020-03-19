Waterfall photography
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club hosts waterfall photographer Phil Stagg at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Presbyterian Church. Stagg, of Cadillac, shares images and information about his work.
Landscaping class scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District canceled its March 21 Spring Landscape Planning Workshop at Boardman River Nature Center.
The center is closed at least until April 5.
Contact: 231-941-0960.
Seed swap canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library recently decided to cancel its seed swap, which was set from 2-4 p.m. March 22.
All library events are canceled until April 15 because of coronavirus concerns.
SEEDS program is renamed
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS Ecology & Education Center celebrates 20 years of emphasizing local solutions to global issues through education, ecology and community design.
The nonprofit recently renamed its Youth Conservation Corps program the “SEEDS EcoCorps.” EcoCorps works toward regenerative and climate-positive efforts.
Recent projects include improving access to the Manistee River in Manistee County, maintaining trails at Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, improving Elberta Beach habitat, community compost management at Oryana Community Co-op and managing the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market in Traverse City.
Bike camp registration
SUTTONS BAY — Norte opens registration for its Suttons Bay Summer Bike Camp, which begins June 22. Fourth and fifth graders learn safety, maintenance, brake adjusting and other bicycle skills.
Camp runs 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Suttons Bay Beach Park.
Cost is $115.
Scholarships are available. Contact: 231-883-2404; hello@elgruponorte.org.
Raptor fest canceled
MACKINAW CITY — Mackinaw Raptor Fest is no longer happening April 3-5 at Mackinaw City Public Schools.
Public gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer, as per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state guidelines.
Contact: 231-373-4559.
Boating safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — Beginner recreational boaters can take the “About Boating Safety” course from 5:30-9 p.m. March 26 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Ages 12 and older may learn about navigation, charting, emergency procedures and more. Cost is $15. Register by March 24 to 231-883-8040.
E-Bird presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Brian Allen discusses E-Bird during the Grand Traverse Audubon Club meeting at 7 p.m. March 26 at Boardman River Nature Center. Learn about sighting and tracking birds.
