Mushroom hunting
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Fall Mushroom Foray from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21. Walk through the woods and wetlands to collect fungi. Cost is $5 per person.
Star Party
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Grand Traverse Astronomical Society offer a Star Party from 9-11 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Dune Climb. View Jupiter, Saturn and the summer Milky Way through a telescope. A park entrance pass or annual pass is required for entry. Call 231-326-4700, ext. 5005 for cancellation information.
Drone photography
ALDEN — Learn about and practice drone photography at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 during the Antrim Photography Workshop at Helena Township Community Center. Non-members pay $10. Annual membership is $40. More details: 231-313-8820.
Kayaking experience
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area leads a Grass River kayaking trip from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 27. Cost is $45 with a kayak rental, or $25 without. This event is open to adults only. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Stream monitoring
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts its fall stream monitoring from 9-11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Volunteers are needed to collect samples. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Evening sail
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association offers the Evening Sky Gazing sail from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets are $45. Call 231-237-4010 to purchase.
Watersports film festival
FRANKFORT — Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail host the 2019 World Tour Paddling Film Festival at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Garden Theater. Tickets are $12. Proceeds fund trail upkeep and improvements. Box office: 231-352-7561.
Dodgeball tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — Residents of all skill levels are invited to the first Boy Scouts of America Dodgeball Tournament Sept. 29 at Pit Spitter’s Field.
Teams of 10 with at least two female players play a minimum of two games.
Yard games are available for spectators. Proceeds support area Boy Scouts. Registration begins at noon.
More information: Ryan.Huizenga@scouting.org.
