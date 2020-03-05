Fly fishing film
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Angler Fly Shop presents the 2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour at 7 p.m. March 6 at City Opera House. Admission is $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Youth are $15; kids under 12 are free. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Snow hike
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts a snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. March 7 at Leelanau State Park. Meet at the lighthouse gift shop. A recreation passport is required for entry. Snowshoe reservations: 231-386-5422.
Big Little Hero Race signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the annual Big Little Hero Race on April 18 at the NMC Health and Science Building. Run or walk a 5K or 10K at 9:30 a.m. Entry is $15 for students, $25 for adults until March 8. A free, 1-mile race begins at 9 a.m. Participants may wear costumes.
Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. More details: 231-881-6399.
Garden club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. March 10 at Central United Methodist Church. The theme is “New and Noteworthy Plants for 2020,” presented by Robin Smillie from Garden Goods. Learn about pollinator friendly and deer resistant plants as well as houseplant trends. More information: 231-499-6283.
Public input needed
TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks public input on managed lands that may need new or more access routes. Nominations must include parcel location, total acreage and description of restricted access. Submit comments to PriorityList@fws.gov through March 11. More information: 703-358-1713.
Planting Workshop
LAKE ANN — Benzie Conservation District sponsors the free Planting Workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 11 at Almira Township Hall. Assisted Tree Range Expansion Project Manager Maddy Baroli talks about species to add to yards. Forester Kama Ross discusses native species, advanced planning, soil amending, techniques and follow-up care. Naturalist and artist Tom Ford offers guidance for a wildlife-friendly yard. Registration: 231-882-4391; aime@benziecd.org.
ISEA seeks volunteers
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts a volunteer open house from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 12. New, potential and returning volunteers learn about shipboard activities, boat shop projects and other opportunities. Refreshments are served.
Acorn Adventurers program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts its free Acorn Adventurers at 10 a.m. March 13 at Boardman River Nature Center. Kids ages 4 and younger are invited to explore the outdoors. A parent or guardian must accompany each child. Events continue every Friday this month. Registration: 231-941-0960.
Spring Carnival
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain hosts its Spring Carnival March 13-14. The Cardboard Sled Building Workshop begins at 6 p.m. Friday, with live music following.
Saturday includes the 11 a.m. Cardboard Classic Race, 2 p.m. Slush Cup and DJ Dance Party and BBQ from noon to 5 p.m.
Luau costumes are encouraged.
Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival hosts its annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K at 9 a.m. March 14 at Workshop Brewing Company.
Costumes are encouraged. Entry is $35. Contact: 231-947-4230.
Foundation receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently donated $2,500 to the Munson Healthcare Foundation’s Women’s Cancer Fund.
The money was raised during the Remembrance Run in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.