Public star viewing
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Astronomy Club and Grand Traverse Astronomical Society host a public viewing night from 9-11 p.m. Dec. 6 at Rogers Observatory. Admission is $2 per person or $5 for a family. Contact: 231- 946-1787.
Winter Mindfulness Hike
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Conservancy hosts the Winter Mindfulness Hike at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at Kehl Lake Natural Area. Register online or call 231-256-9665 to learn more.
Farmland races
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Farmland 5K and Free for All Bike is set for Dec. 7 at 1154 Rasho Rd. Run in the cross-country race or cycle the 12-mile bike route. A combined run-bike category is also available. Registration is open online till noon Dec. 5, or sign up at the event.
Tree raising event
TRAVERSE CITY — Brengman Brothers hosts the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Raising Party from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Outdoor activities include cross-country skiing and snowshoeing through the vineyard. Enjoy paella and wines along with ornament crafting inside.
Centerpiece workshop
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Holiday Wreaths and Centerpieces workshop from 1-3 p.m. Dec.7. Use candles, cedar, bark, berries and other natural materials to create centerpieces. Cost is $10 and includes supplies. The event is suited to adults and families with older children. Contact: 231-533-8314.
Book release party
GLEN ARBOR — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes release their book “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8 at Cherry Republic Public House. Meet the historians, photographers and writers who created this story, and enjoy free treats.
Adams Chapter receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited is restoring an abandoned sand trap on the Boardman River’s north branch thanks to a $6,500 “Embrace A Stream” grant from Trout Unlimited. The site has bare, eroding stream banks, no vegetation to shade the river and no in-stream structure for fish. The chapter, in partnership with the Grand Traverse Conservation District, also aims to repair erosion on an upstream bend. Additional funds are needed to obtain larger trees and structure for the area. More information: adamstu.org.
