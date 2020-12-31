Virtual ball drop
TRAVERSE CITY — The CherryT Ball Drop committee and the Festival Foundation Board of Directors decided to move the CherryT Ball Drop to a virtual format this year. The Dec. 31 event usually attracts thousands of people to downtown Traverse City.
This year, people can go online to donate to Food Rescue, a program of Goodwill Northern Michigan.
Also, adults over 21 can order commemorative wine online or in the MAWBY tasting room after the first week of December. The Festival Foundation receives a portion of proceeds from each bottle sold.
The CherryT Ball Drop streams on the CherryT Facebook page and the Up North Live Facebook page and website.
Winter Wine Walk
GAYLORD — Otsego Resort hosts its Winter Wine Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 2. Walk or snowshoe from the River Cabin to a beaver dam. Wine tasting stations and some food are available along the hike. Events also take place Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and 20 and March 6. Cost is $35. Registration: 989-732-5181.
Local marina recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Clean Marina Program recently announced eight Certified Clean Marinas throughout the state, including Discovery Pier. It is certified through 2023. Clean marinas voluntarily pledge to maintain and improve waterways by reducing or eliminating harmful substances and ending practices that can harm the environment.
Rotary receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise received a $10,000 Rotary District 6290 International Grant. Funds go toward the 2021 “Secondary School Bicycle Share Project,” a partnership with Warm Hearts Foundation, Norte and Elk Rapids Rotary Club. The project aims to provide bikes for students in Malawi.
Snowmobile event postponed
GAYLORD — The Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau recently announced the cancellation of the Michigan Snowmobile Festival. The organization expects the two-day event to resume in February 2022.
Virtual ski race
MANCELONA — White Pine Stampede racers may complete a 10K, 20K or freestyle at any location from Feb. 1-12. Shanty Creek provides free access to the Nordic course if skiers wear the race bib or current race shirt.
Cost is $30 at whitepinestampede.org. A $5 donation from each entry is forwarded to the Michigan Children’s Hospital and $1 goes toward the Jack McKaig Scholarship Fund.
Participants may share photos to the White Pine Stampede Facebook or Instagram using #WPS2021. Post photos by midnight Feb. 12 to enter the prize drawing.
