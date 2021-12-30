New Year’s Day race
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte and Running Fit host the Frozen Rabbit Run at 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Wheelhouse at the Civic Center. Register at elgruponorte.org.
Winter Trails Day
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts Winter Trails Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at Timber Ridge. Families are invited for free trail access, Vasa Ski Club lessons, NMMBA fat bike demos, guided snowshoe hikes and equipment rentals.
Cookies and cocoa are available in the lodge. Register in advance at traversetrails.org.
Ski and board lessons
THOMPSONVILLE — Northern Michigan Adaptive Sports offers ski and snowboard lessons Jan. 8 and 29 and Feb. 26 at Crystal Mountain.
On- and off-hill volunteers are needed. Mini training sessions for new volunteers occur before each event.
Registration: nmadaptivesports@gmail.com; 231-342-2518.
Projects awarded
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim will award $1,805 to two projects through the Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary: Charlevoix Flotilla received funds for its Auxiliary Paddlecraft Program, which allows the organization to patrol rivers and smaller bodies of water. Grass River Natural Area obtained funding to create paddling safety and accessibility kits, which will be taken on all kayak tours. Visitors, tour guides, staff and volunteers may use the kits.
Watershed plan approved
TRAVERSE CITY — The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay recently announced approval of the Coastal Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Plan by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. EPA.
This plan updates the original 2005 protection plan and focuses on smaller drainage areas within Grand Traverse Bay and the watershed.
Books for students
GAYLORD — PoWeR! Book Bags hosted the School Vacation Literacy Giveaway for students at North Ohio and South Maple Elementary schools in Gaylord, Johannesburg Elementary, Lewiston Elementary schools and Vanderbilt Elementary School.
Students received a bag of literacy materials and selected two free books to take home. The literacy nonprofit worked with the Otsego United Way, Friends of Otsego Library, Great Start Collaborative of Cheboygan-Otsego-Presque Isle and community volunteers.
MDOT seeks comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation accepts comment on the non-metropolitan consultation plan through Feb. 18. This outlines the process for involving local officials in rural transportation planning activities — mainly for the Michigan Mobility 2045 and the State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Public comments and questions can be sent to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or to the MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Office at P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.