Snowshoe series
THOMPSONVILLE — The Snowshoe Beginner Series kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Crystal Mountain. Learn to use snowshoes from Park at Water’s Edge and then tour Michigan Legacy Art Park.
Cost is $20 for rental and art park admission. Other events: Jan. 7 and 14, Feb. 11 and 18.
Nightly light show
BEULAH — The Beulah Christmas Light Show runs nightly through New Year’s Eve at Lucky Dog Bar and Grille.
Tune into the 105.3 radio station to hear music with the light show on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-10 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m.
Ice rink opens
ELK RAPIDS — A community ice rink opens in January outside of the barn at Elk Rapids Marina. The Village of Elk Rapids manages any activities this winter. The DAM Shop provides $2 hot cocoa for ice skaters on Saturdays in January.
Conservancy buys land
COPPER HARBOR — The Nature Conservancy purchased 9,769 acres in the Keweenaw Heartlands in the Upper Peninsula. TNC has acquired more than 32,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The land and its trails remain open to the public under the Michigan Commercial Forest Program.
Snowmobile riding tips
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers “Ride the Right” snowmobile safety tips this winter.
Advice includes riding on the right side of the trail or road, turning on the lights, yielding for trail groomers, leave a ride plan with someone at home and do not ride too close to another machine.
The Michigan DNR also reminds riders that trail permits are required for snowmobiles on the trail system. These are available to purchase online. Michigan.gov/snowmobiling
DNR gets new officers
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy recently hosted graduation at the Michigan State Police Training Academy. Twelve new conservation officers graduated as part of Recruit School 11, the DNR’s 23-week training academy.
The new probationary conservation officers include Jacob Robinson, from Boyne City. Robinson is assigned to Montcalm after field training is completed.
Funding recommended
LANSING — The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board recommended to the Michigan Legislature that 45 recreation development projects and land acquisitions receive $23,306,200 in funding in 2023.
This year, the board suggested approximately $15 million for acquisition grants and $8.3 million for development grants. Funding goes through state and local agencies and aims to provide “further access to public outdoor recreation,” according to a release from the Michigan DNR.
Acquisition grant recommendations include funds for the DNR Forest Resources Division for the Jaxon Creek Headwaters project in Grand Traverse County ($650,000) and the division’s Sturgeon River Corridor acquisition project in Otsego County ($1,750,000). Development grant recommendations include funding the Village of Kalkaska’s North Country Trail/ Iron Belle Trail Re-Route and Trailhead ($300,000), Benzie County’s Crystal Lake Outlet Water Access Site ($300,000) and the City of Traverse City’s Traverse City Bayfront Bathrooms initiative ($200,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.