Christmas Eve service
MANCELONA — The Christmas Caravan starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at the United Methodist Church. The drive-through service features the story of the holiday with scripture and songs. Lights are provided for the singing of “Silent Night.” Hot chocolate and cookies are free. Health department protocols are followed. More details: 231-587-8461.
Light display
BEULAH — A music and light show runs on a loop from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and till 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays outside of Lucky Dog Bar and Grille. The 20-minute show features a mix of holiday songs and is broadcast on 105.3 FM.
Area author publishes novel
BAY HARBOR — J.W. Paisley, of Bay Harbor, recently published “Restless: ‘Time for Sail’” through Dorrance Publishing Co. The novel follows an English teenager who leaves the farm for time at sea during the late 1800s. The hardcover text is available for $26 from Horizon Books, Brilliant Books, McLean & Eakin Booksellers and other local stores.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network invite artists of all media to submit proposals for the TART Transformation public art project. Artwork should emphasize the trail and community. Entries are due Dec. 30; artists are notified in January. Installation is planned for June off Parsons Road. Questions: caitlin@traversetrails.org.
Sparkle in the Park
BEAR LAKE — The annual Sparkle in the Park runs from 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. More than 80,000 lights are displayed along the U.S. 31 corridor and at village homes, businesses and the Hopkins Park Campground. Admission is by donation.
Garden essay contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club invites high school students to participate in the National Garden Clubs essay contest. The theme is “Adapting Our Actions to Protect Our National Habitats.” The local club awards $500 to the winner for educational expenses. The national and state clubs also offer monetary awards. Submissions are due Dec. 31. Questions: jastc842@gmail.com.
Frozen Rabbit race
TRAVERSE CITY — Running Fit’s third annual Frozen Rabbit 5K run/walk is Jan. 1 at the Norte Wheelhouse. Start times are staggered.
Entry is $10 for adults and free for kids under 12 and Sabados program participants. All proceeds support Norte’s youth programs.
First Day Hikes
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources presents the virtual First Day Hikes program, hosted by America’s State Parks. Participants may hike, cross-country ski, ride a horse, bike or snowshoe Jan. 1. The collective New Year’s Day goal is to reach 2,021 miles on non-motorized trails. More information: bucke1@michigan.gov or 989-313-0000.
