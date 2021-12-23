Tree recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers Christmas tree recycling after the holiday. Volunteers pedal the tree to Hull Park using a bike trailer.
Tree pickup is available Dec. 27 through Jan. 6 in Oak Park, Boardman, Central, Slabtown, Kids Creek, Traverse Heights and Old Town neighborhoods.
Cost is $25 at elgruponorte.org. Email abby@elgruponorte.org to sign up to volunteer.
Day camp
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Winter Day Camp for ages 7-12 from Dec. 28-30. Campers build a snow shelter, track animals, make a fire and other outdoor activities. Cost is $120 per child. Registration: james@grassriver.org.
Fun run
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Track Club hosts a fun run at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Silver Spruce Brewing Company. All ages and paces are welcome to join the 3- or 5-mile run. Lights and reflective clothing are encouraged.
Book available
EMPIRE — “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” is available for a discount until Dec. 31. The text features stories and places in and around Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Purchase the book at friendsofsleepingbear.com.
Sparkle in the Park
BEAR LAKE — Sparkle in the Park occurs nightly through Dec. 31 at Hopkins Park. Drive through the holiday light display from 5-10 p.m.
A donation box is available for those who would like to contribute toward supplies for next year’s displays.
Ski program registration
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy accepts registration for its winter 2021-22 programs through Jan. 1. Students from around northern Michigan may join for eight- or 10-week sessions. Weekday instruction occurs at Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek.
Learn more at antrimskiacademy.com. Contact: 231-676-0235.
Strolling Lights Festival
GLEN ARBOR — Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District hosts its first annual Strolling Lights Festival during the 2021 holiday season.
View decorated trees through the New Year. One tree was decorated by members of the Glen Lake Woman’s Club. They included items that show their community service projects, including the Fourth of July flag raising, Glen Arbor Art Fair and more.
Donations to the Glen Lake School Student Assistance Fund District Giving Tree are accepted. An ornament is placed on the tree in the donor’s name. crystalriveroutfitters.com
Preventing invasive spread
BEULAH — Benzie Conservation District offers tips for preventing aquatic invasive species from spreading during the winter. Species like Eurasian watermilfoil and zebra mussels can survive under ice on freshwater lakes, streams and rivers.
Ice fishers should inspect their equipment and boots for plant or animal matter. Letting gear dry for five days before using it again also helps. Additionally, it is illegal to dump baitfish in any body of water in Michigan. Dispose of them on land or in the garbage.
Contact: jane@benziecd.org.
U.P. lands acquired
LANSING — The Nature Conservancy recently obtained 10,000 acres known as the Slate River Timberlands in the Upper Peninsula’s Michigamme Highlands area.
Moose, deer and other species live in the property, which is near other protected lands like Craig Lake State Park, the McCormick Wilderness and TNC’s Wilderness Lakes Reserve.
