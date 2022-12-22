Tree recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers Christmas tree recycling after the holiday. Volunteers haul away the tree using a bike trailer.
Tree pickup is available Dec. 28-31 or Jan. 4-7 at Traverse City homes.
Cost is a $25 donation to Norte’s youth bike programs. Sign up by Dec. 23 at https://bit.ly/3HnCzwK. Email abby@elgruponorte.org with questions or to volunteer.
Kids contest
DETROIT — Michigan kids ages 8-12 may enter the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes until Dec. 23.
Twenty-five kids will receive a behind-the-scenes experience with the Pistons at the Jan. 8 game. Enter the contest at nba.com/pistons/pistons-kids-day.
Donation drive launches
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army continues its annual Red Kettle campaign in the Grand Traverse area.
The campaign aims to collect $230,000 for local Christmas gifts and holiday food baskets as well as youth and family programs.
Red Kettles are available through Dec. 24 at local businesses. Bell ringers collect donations Monday to Saturday.
Snowshoe hikes
EMPIRE — The National Park Service resumes ranger-led snowshoe hikes at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Regular Saturday hikes begin Dec. 31.
Meet at the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center. Reservations: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Ski program registration
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy accepts registration for its winter sports programs through Jan. 1. Northern Michigan students may join weekday sessions at Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek. Learn more at antrimskiacademy.com.
New Year’s Day hike
FRANKFORT — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy offers a New Year’s Day hike from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 1 at Green Point Dunes.
Bring snowshoes and water. Questions: info@gtrlc.org; 231-929-7911.
Theater season announced
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre recently announced the lineup for its 2023 season at Civic Center Park. The Summer Theatre Festival runs July 7-30. Shows include “Twelfth Night,” “Dance Nation” and “Appily Ever After: A Twisted Musical Myth.”
The P45 Reading Series occurs from February through March at the new Alluvion listening room inside Commongrounds. Each reading includes discussion with artists and community members.
Additionally, registration for youth after-school classes and summer camps opens Jan. 13. Purchase event tickets and sign up for classes and camps at parallel45.org.
Village to receive grant
KALKASKA — The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board of Trustees announced its Recreational Trust Fund Grant Recommendations for 2023. These include $300,000 for trailhead development in the Village of Kalkaska.
The U.S. 131 North Country Trail Trailhead and Boardman River Boardwalk Project is led by the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority with the North Country National Scenic Trail Association, the Village of Kalkaska, the Kalkaska Conservation District and the Grand Traverse Hiking Club.
Park obtains grant
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently awarded 14 communities a total of $1,906,100 in Recreation Passport grants. The City of Frankfort received $150,000 for its Bellows Park Development project.
Funds come from sales of Michigan’s Recreation Passport, which is required for vehicles to enter state parks, state forest campgrounds, state trails, historic sites, boating access sites and other outdoor locations.
The next round of Recreation Passport funding opens in early 2023 and applications are due April 1. Michigan.gov/DNRGrants
