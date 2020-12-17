ISEA discussions
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts virtual programs this winter, starting at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom. Graceanne Tarsa, of the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, shares her research on the role of gobies, quagga mussels and algae in the nearshore food web.
Contact: 231-271-3077.
Public input session
CHARLEVOIX — Top of Michigan Trails Council and Michigan Department of Natural Resources host a virtual presentation at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom.
The public is invited to learn about the proposed route of the Nakwema Trailway connecting Charlevoix to Fisherman’s Island State Park.
An online survey is available through Jan. 11 at nakwematrailway.org.
Recycling day scrapped
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim Conservation District canceled its Dec. 19 electronic recycling collection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact: 231-533-8363.
Polar Plunge registration
MT. PLEASANT — Register through Feb. 28 for the virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge. People can raise money for Special Olympics Michigan’s programs, complete a cold-weather challenge and participate in the Frozen 5K at anytime and place. Share photos to plungemi@somi.org. Sign up at PlungeMI.com.
Trail projects
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS EcoCorps worked on more than 80 miles of the North Country Trail during the 2020 season. The group constructed new trail sections and maintained existing sections from White Cloud to the Upper Peninsula.
Projects were partly funded by the National Forest Foundation and the National Park Foundation and partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service and North Country Trail Association.
Interested landowners, partners and northern Michigan job seekers can contact 231-947-0312. ecoseeds.org
Trail updates
FRANKFORT — Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail plans to begin several projects, beginning with rebuilding a 1.5-mile segment of the trail along Crystal Lake. The friends were approved for a $150,000 grant from the Michigan DNR and the required $50,000 in matching funds.
Work is expected to begin in the spring and end by mid-summer.
Other upcoming improvements include paving the Elberta Trailhead, expanding parking at the River Road Trailhead, developing the Mollineaux Road/ Crystal Lake Outlet area, connecting the trail to Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville and resurfacing a 13-mile portion from Beulah to Thompsonville.
Volunteer and staff opportunities at betsievalleytrail.org/HELP.
Algae bloom warning
FREMONT — District Health Department No. 10 recently reported algae blooms in Ryerson Lake (Long Lake) near Fremont. Exposure to algae blooms can cause illness, asthma-like symptoms or allergic reactions and rashes.
Department staff reminds people and pets to avoid direct contact with waters that look scummy or green, don’t drink untreated surface waters, follow public health signage and beach advisories and limit consumption of fish from areas impacted by algal blooms.
More details: 888-217-3904.
