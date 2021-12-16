Species symposium
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education hosts “Invading Classrooms and Communities” from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom.
The symposium covers invasive species research and issues affecting Great Lakes ecosystems and economies.
Register at https://forms.gle/LNajVfsApDn54KjP8.
Highlands holidays
HARBOR SPRINGS — Holidays at the Highlands is from Dec. 17-31 at Boyne Highlands. The ski resort features crafts and games, bonfires, visits with Santa and more during this holiday season. A tree lighting starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 22.
The Enchanted Trail, a 2-mile lit pathway, is available Dec. 17-19 and 23-31. Tickets are required.
Additionally, dinner is served on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Reservations: 231-526-3059.
Storytelling
TRAVERSE CITY — Santa visits at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Traverse Area District Library. Jenifer Strauss presents songs, crafts, snacks and cocoa. Activities happen under the tent in the parking lot.
Winter run
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic hosts its Ugly Sweater Dash at 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Wear a sweater and run this 1-mile race.
Entry is $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 12 and younger. Register at visitglenarbor.com.
Winter Wine Walk
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Walk begins at noon Dec. 18 at Otsego Resort. Take cross-country trails from the River Cabin to the beaver dam. Enjoy a bonfire and wine tasting stations with light food.
Other dates: Jan. 1, 15 and 29. Admission is $38 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Bridge lighting
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Lighting of the Bridges from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18. Admission is $5 per person and includes hot cocoa by fire.
Jingle Bell Run
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club hosts its annual Jingle Bell Run at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at Workshop Brewing Company. Costumes are encouraged. Entry is $20 at RunSignup.com.
Photo contest ends
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area accepts submissions for its 2021 photo contest through Dec. 19. Individuals may enter up to three photos they took in GRNA or on Grass River. A public vote occurs on the GRNA Facebook page.
Questions: james@grassriver.org.
See the Lights
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte presents Ride to See the Lights at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at Rare Bird Brewpub. Bike or walk to view holiday lights displayed around town.
Virtual 5K signup
LANSING — The Michigan DNR accepts registration for its Run for the Trees Happy Little 5K. Run, walk or hike anywhere from April 22-29.
Entry is $34 per person and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds support tree planting and forest protection efforts in state parks and recreation areas. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3DvttJ2.
Resource grants
BELLAIRE — The Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund and Gov. Whitmer recommended that the legislature approve a $300,000 development grant for Antrim County to support reconstruction of a section of boardwalk at Grass River Natural Area. Projected improvements include widening the boardwalk, constructing observation platforms with ramps, enlarging the dock and an ADA-accessible kayak launch.
Construction is expected to begin next fall.
Additionally, the DNR Fisheries Division in Benzie County received a $300,000 grant for Platte River Hatchery accessibility and education. Garfield Township obtains $112,500 for the Veteran’s Park playground in Kalkaska.
